WHAT WE SAID 150 YEARS AGO

Democrats are ashamed of their record — State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

Wisconsin's third state Capitol, 1870

Wisconsin's third state Capitol (and second in Madison) featured windows in the dome and a more prominent, curved array of columns. Pictured here in 1870, it burned in 1904.  

This State Journal editorial ran on April 11, 1872:

The Republican Party is tolerant. It has not been and cannot be narrow or exclusive and remain successful.

It would be a violation of the fundamental principles on which the party is based, if freedom of thought, of temperate speech and action inside the party were restricted. ...

Republicans are liberal and progressive. They have always adopted what they considered good of the new, and rejected that which was bad of the old. The wisest thought, the real reforms have been crystalized into law.

Let anyone look at the political history of the last 10 years. The tendency of one party was to slavery, ignorance and corruption, and the policy of the other to promote liberty, prosperity and honor.

Within 85 years from the Declaration of Independence, our adversaries at the South “had burned freedom and installed slavery; had banished peace and inaugurated war.”

A party is known by its record, as a tree is by its fruit. We point to our history with pride. Democrats are ashamed of their record, and pretend to have departed from their avowed principles of four years ago. ...

But they will not and cannot reform because that party does not contain reformers. It sneers at the word itself, and stigmatizes Republicans as the “God and humanity” party.

Politics