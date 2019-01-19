Try 1 month for 99¢
President Cleveland parade up King Street in Madison, 1887

A parade to honor President Grover Cleveland's visit to Madison on Oct. 8, 1887, proceeds up King Street toward the state Capitol. Cleveland was the first Democrat elected to the White House following the Civil War in 1884. He lost re-election in 1888, but won a second term four years later in 1892. During his stay in Madison, he caught seven yellow bass on Lake Mendota and held a reception at the home of William F. Vilas. Cleveland also stopped in Portage, New Lisbon and Sparta en route to La Crosse.

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 18, 1894:

No people on earth ever more promptly or more cheerfully set about paying their debts and restoring the shattered industries of the country than did the American people at the close of the (Civil) war.

It was determined that the national credit should be maintained, and every assault on it was at once successfully expelled. Nearly every month of every year, for 30 years past, barring 1893, the revenues exceeded the expenses and the public debt was largely reduced.

During President Grover Cleveland’s previous administration, he allowed money to accumulate, and lie idle, instead of using it to pay our debts and reduce the interest charges.

The rule all these years, with but slight exceptions, was that the public debt was being continually reduced. Under President Benjamin Harrison’s administration, the most prodigious strides were made in this direction, and the taxes on the people, owing to the payments on the interest bearing debt, grew less each year by many millions of dollars.

Look how it is now. For the first time since the war, the Democrats have full control of the government. They have not been in power yet quite a year. Yesterday, the secretary of the treasury, to restore the gold reserve and meet the current expense of the government, advertised that he would offer for sale $50 million of bonds.

How does that strike a thinking man? Less than one year of Democratic rule and an increase of $50 million in the interest-bearing debt. Can it be possible that the people will ever again endorse a party that has made such a record?

We do not believe it.

