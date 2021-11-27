Deer solution isn't simple -- a 'suburban hunt'? -- State Journal editorial from 20 years ago

Deer solution isn’t simple
This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 24, 1991:
Ah, life in Wisconsin suburbia. The gentle whirr of a lawnmower engine, kids playing in the backyard, a deer crashing through the living room window.
Rural Wisconsin is not alone in dealing with runaway growth in the deer herd, as reported in the State Journal’s four-day series, “The Deermakers.” Deer are encroaching on cities, too, bringing with them more highway accidents, damage to homeowners’ gardens, shrubbery and trees, and the outright destruction of rare plants in urban preserves such as Owen Conservation Park in Madison.
So long as the deer herd continues to grow from today’s 1.35 million estimate, the inexorable march on the suburbs, where the only wolves have two legs, will continue. What can be done?
The state Department of Natural Resources recently banned trapping and relocating deer because there’s no place in Wisconsin with a shortage of deer. A study shows that 83% of relocated deer die within six months of their release, due to trauma, injury and inability to find a niche in their new home. Trapping is also expensive — about $400 per deer.
Feeding deer so they don’t munch on rare trilliums or carefully planted gardens would break the bank. A deer can eat about eight pounds of food per day, so an annual meal ticket would cost up to $53 per head. Feed stations would only encourage overpopulation and spread disease.
On the other hand, sharpshooters could pick off deer while they are gathered at city feed stations where hunting wouldn’t otherwise be safe. It has been done — safely — in the UW Arboretum in Madison, in the Hennepin County Parks System in Minneapolis and in nearby Bloomington, Minn. Again, the problem is cost about $74 per deer.
Game managers at the DNR say the best way to slow the growth of the deer herd near cities is a controlled “suburban hunt.” Their proposal will be debated early next year by the state Natural Resources Board and in April by the Conservation Congress. ...
The goal is not to open new lands to hunting but to lengthen the gun season on already available lands. Several drawbacks seem obvious: A longer season may be less safe for residents, some suburban towns have restrictive ordinances on firearms, and hunters say it’s difficult to know when private and public lands begin and end.
People should keep an open mind, however, as Wisconsin examines new ideas for controlling its deer herd. No solution will be perfect, but inaction will only make life harder on humans and deer alike.