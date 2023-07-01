Will Flanders and Cory Brewer of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) accused Wisconsin Watch of telling only part of the story when it comes to private voucher schools. In our series False Choice, we found these taxpayer-funded schools are legally allowed to discriminate against certain students for having a disability or identifying as LGBTQ+.

We stand by our reports. It is WILL that is spreading “half truths.”

Flanders and Brewer engaged in some verbal jujitsu that may have escaped readers’ attention. They conflate admission to a voucher school with whether a student can be expelled after enrollment.

As we reported, these taxpayer funded private schools cannot bar students with disabilities from applying. But they can expel a student if they decide they cannot accommodate that student’s needs with minor adjustments. We found references to this in many voucher school handbooks, and we cited complaints filed with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

As DPI spokesperson Abigail Swertz noted in one story: “The scenario of a student enrolling as a (voucher) student in a private school one minute and being expelled the next is, in fact, possible.”

Flanders and Brewer also imply that Wisconsin Watch failed to report that public schools participating in Wisconsin’s open enrollment program can discriminate against students with disabilities. But in fact we published an entire story about that — quoting a WILL attorney.

And they neatly ignore a major aspect of the discrimination at voucher schools that Wisconsin Watch exposed: A large number of choice schools, all of them religiously based, have specific policies allowing them to expel or discipline students who identify or present as LGBTQ+. That is legal.

While we welcome honest critiques of our work, Wisconsin Watch feels compelled to correct mischaracterizations about our reporting.