Debra Cronmiller: Wisconsin’s history of racist voter fraud allegations continues to harm Black voters

In Wisconsin, efforts to invalidate as many ballots as possible from Milwaukee County and other majority-Black areas have been based on loud, unfounded charges of widespread voter fraud in these areas without presenting the slightest evidence for such claims.
These claims of rampant fraud are not only untethered from reality; they are a fresh insult to Black Wisconsinites who have been forced to bear the brunt of racist voter fraud allegations for the past decade.
Wisconsin’s election system already disproportionately excluded Black voters from the electoral process through strict voter ID laws and huge cuts to early voting. Thanks to these and 31 other election changes passed in 2011, voter turnout in Wisconsin plummeted in 2016 despite ranking among the highest in the nation in 2012 and 2008. Unsurprisingly, the largest drops in turnout in the state happened in majority-Black areas, while white middle-class areas only saw modest drops.
Add to these existing obstacles the numerous hurdles to voting stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged communities of color, and you are left with a nearly insurmountable barrier between Black Wisconsinites and the polls.
Turnout statewide in 2020 was the highest it had been in 16 years, but not for Black voters in Milwaukee, who were less likely to vote by mail than white voters. Wisconsin Watch recently examined 17 municipalities in Milwaukee — each with populations of voters that are at least 85% Black — and found that turnout decreased 11% from 2016. The fact that Black turnout in these communities held as strong as it did is a testament to the determination of Black voters in Milwaukee to exercise their right to vote.
Yet it is not until after the election that we see blatant attempts to throw voters from Milwaukee County and other Black-majority areas under the bus, hoping to toss out their votes entirely. The legal campaign to invalidate Black votes has rightly received rebukes from Wisconsin and federal judges again and again. One of the most recent efforts appealed to Wisconsin’s Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election results and instead give the state’s Legislature the power to select a new winner.
Implausibly, some officials claim this laser-like focus on Black voters is not racist, it’s just politics. Regardless of the stated intentions of the officials, it nevertheless remains that the outcome is racist.
The same has held true in other battleground states, where claims of fraud have targeted ballots cast in largely Black cities like Atlanta, Detroit and Philadelphia. It should be lost on absolutely no one as to why this is happening.
In Wisconsin, these kinds of racist attacks are nothing new, unfortunately. These efforts are simply a continuation of the same voter fraud witch hunts of the past 10 years. Then, like now, the end goal of disenfranchising Black voters is the same. As Wisconsinites, we should condemn these claims without evidence of voter fraud and challenge those state officials who still support them.
Debra Cronmiller is executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!