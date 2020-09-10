Debra Cronmiller: Sen. Johnson’s lack of leadership puts lives, democracy at risk

As the complaints of delayed mail service piled up and the reports of a U.S. Postal Service in turmoil mounted, Sen. Ron Johnson finally called Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to appear before his powerful U.S. Senate oversight committee.
During Johnson’s tenure as chairman of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, the Wisconsin senator has shown he is much more likely to dive into partisan rabbit holes than carry out investigations in the public interest.
He has conducted far fewer oversight investigations than predecessors, and his signature investigation into President Obama’s intelligence activities, particularly its focus on Joe Biden’s son Hunter, “would certainly help Donald Trump win reelection and certainly be pretty good,” Johnson told a Minneapolis radio show.
American Oversight and the Center for Media and Democracy, nonprofit watchdog groups, have filed an ethics complaint against Johnson, saying he has abused his position in order to advance political attacks against Biden. The non-partisan Lugar Center, founded by former Sen. Richard Lugar, an Indiana Republican, recently gave Johnson an “F” for his committee leadership.
All the while, Johnson has declined to call hearings into the administration’s use of paramilitary-style federal agents to intimidate and detain protesters in Portland, Oregon. Likewise, hearings into the government’s coronavirus response have been lacking.
It was only after public outrage reached a boiling point over the Postal Service’s new restrictions on overtime and announced decommissioning of mail processing equipment that Johnson decided to summon DeJoy.
Faced with a crisis that could potentially threaten the delivery of millions of absentee ballots in this November’s election, it was a chance for Johnson to hold DeJoy’s feet to the fire.
Why had DeJoy banned overtime, cut service hours and changed policies that have led to delivery delays? Why were mail sorting machines removed from some of the country's busiest post offices, including processing and distribution facilities in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Rothschild?
Instead of showing concern for the millions of Americans who are not receiving their critical prescriptions on time, or working families who are having to wait for paychecks, Johnson framed the crisis as a “false political narrative” pushed by Democrats.
As Johnson sees it, DeJoy should be praised for his efforts to cut costs and streamline operations.
That’s like congratulating the offense for scoring 20 points when the defense gave up 37 points. We are not going to the Super Bowl.
Unfortunately, the American people don’t have time for partisan games. Nearly 200,000 people in this country — Republicans, Democrats and independents, alike — have died from COVID-19 during the current pandemic.
Because of the coronavirus threat, millions of voters will choose to cast their ballots through the mail in the coming weeks. This is not a new development; we’ve known for months that the Postal Service would play a critical role in this year’s election. It’s mind-boggling to think that faced with this reality, DeJoy would undermine the public trust in the mail system at such a critical time.
That is one reason the League of Women Voters has joined other groups to sue DeJoy and the Postal Service over the moves to destabilize mail delivery ahead of the election. Even DeJoy’s attempt to walk back some of his actions falls short on specifics and leaves unanswered his motivation for cutting back services.
Voters are left confused and uncertain as they navigate how to vote safely during a pandemic.They are concerned about mailing their ballots and having them not arrive in time to be counted. To many, risking their health to vote in-person is not a viable or appealing option.
No voter should have to choose between their health and safety and making their voice heard in our democracy.
These are the concerns that Sen. Johnson should have put front and center during his Aug. 21 hearing.
In times of crisis, we look toward our elected officials for leadership and accountability. We call on Sen. Johnson to assure all voters who return their absentee ballots by U.S. mail that those ballots will reach their clerks’ offices on time to be counted.
Debra Cronmiller is the executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
