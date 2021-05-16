Debra Cronmiller: Don't play politics with Wisconsin's courts

Unique to Wisconsin is the shared ownership in your professional football team — the Green Bay Packers is the only professional sports team that is publicly owned in the country.
Shares are not available to purchase on Wall Street, and there have only been five opportunities for fans to invest in the team. And when it comes to reselling shares, they can only move between immediate family members. Shareholders also elect a board of directors, and the executive committee of the board handles decisions collaboratively — as opposed to one owner making all the calls, as is often the case for professional athletic teams.
This democratic structure has not only kept the Packers in Green Bay, but it has kept Wisconsinites around the state invested and involved in the team.
While Wisconsin is unique in this ownership structure, the same cannot be said for politics. Wisconsin politics are quickly becoming a sport reserved for the wealthy. Big-dollar, out-of-state donors now dominate our local and statewide elections, investing six- and seven-figure hauls in the campaigns of candidates they know they can count on when it comes time to legislate. The result is that wealthy special interests have become star players in our political system while regular Wisconsinites struggle to even get into the game.
Unsatisfied with their influence over lawmakers, these same special interest groups have now set their sights on gaining control over our court systems, treating our judicial elections like just another luxury item to be bought. Money is flooding judicial elections at a frightening rate. Last year’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election was the most expensive in the state in more than a decade, while recent lower court elections in April saw tens of thousands in out-of-state spending. Electioneering groups representing both liberal and conservative interests have realized that their money is always good in Wisconsin, and that’s bad news for Wisconsin citizens.
Courts are critical for protecting the rights of all Wisconsinites, whether they be business owners, workers, families, students or other members of the community. Our judges ensure that everyone in our state plays by the same rules, regardless of how much they make or which connections they may have.
But that becomes difficult when entire judicial campaigns are bankrolled by dark money groups. This kind of coziness with donors is something we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in the political realm, but never in the judicial realm, and for good reason. We don’t elect our judges to be politicians, trading favors and jockeying partisan interests. We elect our judges to be fair minded and impartial, relying on the Wisconsin Constitution, not campaign donors, to guide their decisions. Allowing dark money to bankroll judicial elections would be like letting a football coach slip the refs a wad of cash hours before kickoff — no matter what the score ends up being, there will always be a perception of potential impropriety.
That’s why the recent spike in outside spending to get judges elected is so concerning. Wisconsin, unfortunately, is woefully unprepared for these increased levels of spending, ranking near last in the country for judicial recusal rules, which dictate when a judge must remove themselves from overseeing a case to preserve impartiality.
In the Badger State, a judge is essentially free to choose for themselves when it’s appropriate to recuse. For instance, even if a plaintiff or defendant before a Wisconsin judge is one of that judge’s major campaign donors, the judge is still not required to step aside for that case. It doesn’t take a cynic to imagine that sort of arrangement leading to serious conflicts of interest.
Wisconsinites will disagree plenty when it comes to politics, but we can all get behind getting politics and partisanship out of our courts. To protect fair and impartial justice, we must work to remove dark money from judicial elections and, as a backstop, also insulate our courts from the corrosive effects of dark money already spent. Stronger recusal rules are critical to ensuring fair outcomes in the courtroom, but also essential to preserving public confidence in our judiciary.
It’s time to make clear that not everything has a price and that Wisconsin courts won’t be bought off.
Debra Cronmiller is executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.