Deborah Kades: Vaccinate staff before schools reopen

Dane County has about 550,000 residents, while Wood County has about 73,000. The higher density of Dane County makes COVID spread more threatening.

Other people have pointed to studies from Europe, but they fail to note that Europe has shut down much of its society to keep schools open.

About half of the American states have prioritized vaccinating teachers, according to the New York Times. If teachers can’t be vaccinated by the time students return, then school staff must be given the option to teach virtually.

Some parents have said on Facebook that teachers who don’t want to teach in school should just quit.

Perhaps they don’t realize that we have to pay to get out of our contracts and we lose our retirement benefits. Other professionals can give notice and quit within a matter of weeks without losing any benefits.

Furthermore, we have a teacher shortage. Even Madison — widely considered an attractive place to live — is struggling to fill many school positions, especially in special education and bilingual education — two areas that affect many of our most vulnerable students.