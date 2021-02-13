Deborah Kades: Vaccinate staff before schools reopen

The growing pressure to reopen Madison schools has been successful: Superintendent Carlton Jenkins has announced that reopening will start March 9, with no guarantee that teachers can be vaccinated by then. This is a reckless plan that will harm Madison schools in the long run.
Pressure has been growing to reopen Madison schools, given the opening of schools in the suburbs. But the Madison School District is different from suburban districts.
In general, Madison schools are older than suburban schools and thus harder to adapt for COVID-19. In addition, some of our schools are already at capacity — including West High School, where I am a special education teacher.
Madison schools also employ a large number of black and brown people, particularly in support positions, such as special education aides and cafeteria workers. These staff are at high risk when they enter a building with thousands of people in it.
Some have pointed to a study from Wood County, but this is comparing apples and oranges.
Wood County has about 12,200 students spread across six districts, for an average of just over 2,000 students per district. The high school I work in has more than 2,200 students in one building, plus close to 200 staff members.
Dane County has about 550,000 residents, while Wood County has about 73,000. The higher density of Dane County makes COVID spread more threatening.
Other people have pointed to studies from Europe, but they fail to note that Europe has shut down much of its society to keep schools open.
About half of the American states have prioritized vaccinating teachers, according to the New York Times. If teachers can’t be vaccinated by the time students return, then school staff must be given the option to teach virtually.
Some parents have said on Facebook that teachers who don’t want to teach in school should just quit.
Perhaps they don’t realize that we have to pay to get out of our contracts and we lose our retirement benefits. Other professionals can give notice and quit within a matter of weeks without losing any benefits.
Furthermore, we have a teacher shortage. Even Madison — widely considered an attractive place to live — is struggling to fill many school positions, especially in special education and bilingual education — two areas that affect many of our most vulnerable students.
Teachers have already resigned because of COVID-19 and many others are planning to retire early. The Madison district can’t afford that loss. The public may not be aware that significant numbers of uncertified staff are working in our district.
“We don’t have a teacher shortage. We have a teacher exodus,” Nicki Vander Meulen, then a Madison School Board member, told the Daily Cardinal in February 2020.
Teacher retirements have increased due to COVID-19. As of October 2020, retirements in Illinois were up by 50%, according to The Chicago Tribune.
Is virtual learning hurting young people? Certainly. Should school staff die for in-person distanced instruction? Absolutely not. Instead of sacrificing school staff, we need to plan for how to provide missed instruction when it’s safe: summer school, after-school instruction, even a fifth year of high school for students who need it.
Child development is variable. We know that the minds of adolescents are developing well into their 20s. We can make up for lost instruction and social development. We cannot recover lost staff. Dead teachers do not close the achievement gap.
This is the time to be creative. Only 70% of surveyed students say they prefer in-person learning. Some of these are students of color who face bias at school. Perhaps COVID-19 can spur our leaders to vary the ways we teach.
A push to reopen Madison schools is short-sighted and puts our most vulnerable staff at deadly risk: older staff, staff with underlying health conditions, and staff of color.
Let’s preserve our staff for the future. The answer is easy: Vaccinate school staff before reopening.
Kades, of Madison, has taught special education in Madison for 16 years.