Deb Cleveland: Why I became a substitute teacher during COVID

If a cat has nine lives, I think I might have 12.

I’m retired and have just entered my seventh decade and a new career, sort of. Because of the trials and tribulations of COVID, I’ve felt called to combat in some way the ongoing threat this pandemic has posed to our communities. I’m not medically trained, so I can’t help out there. But I have other skills.

Hence, I am now a substitute teacher. I’ve been in a classroom somewhere in my Sun Prairie district almost every day since October.

Why? Have you talked to a teacher lately? COVID has wreaked havoc with our school system. This omicron strain of the novel coronavirus has infected and sent home many teachers, administrators and other school staff. Those left standing during the day have become creative, resourceful and determined to give our children the best education possible despite the ugly obstacle they are up against.

With that said, teachers are still struggling to keep up. Two years of disrupted classrooms have taken their toll emotionally, behaviorally and academically. The teachers are my heroes -- tired heroes who have been gut-punched by this new normal we are facing.

Of course, teachers aren’t the only sufferers of this horrendous pandemic. Most of us have struggled to maintain our way of life, albeit masked and socially distanced. We have lost jobs, businesses and security. And of course, the ultimate price has been the loss of thousands and thousands of loved ones to this despicable evil.

Oh, and let’s not forget the fussing this health emergency has prompted. If bickering and name-calling are allowed to go on too much longer, we will lose more than our health. We will forfeit our character.

Politicians and political agendas have usurped the treatment and care of our most vulnerable. History will not be kind to them. Neither should we. Tune them out. Turn them off. And go do what you know is the right thing to do for you, your family and your community.

I haven’t been one to step up to the plate on a regular basis. I can come up with some really good excuses not to get involved, to let others do their part and mine. But the time has come where we cannot just expect others to raise their hand. We must expand who our neighbors truly are and what our community -- the one we live and play in, the one we raise our children and grandchildren in -- needs from us in this time of crisis.

So far, I’ve been hit in the head with a basketball in a high-school gym class. I've been puked on by a first-grader and called a colorful name by a third-grader.

I’ve also been hugged by a slew of kindergartners and thanked by sixth-graders for being their teacher. That student who accidently hit me in the head with the basketball helped me out in other ways.

I’ve been impressed how smart our kids are, and how engaged they are in the world around them. They deserve the best we can give them.

COVID is threatening to cheat them of their best and, in essence, their futures. I encourage us all to find a need and fill it -- big, small, quiet, loud, behind the scenes or in front of the class.

Raise your hand.

Cleveland lives Sun Prairie: debcleve1971@yahoo.com.