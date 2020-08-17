Deb Archer: Tourism industry hit hard, needs investment

This summer has given Madison a new kind of visitor: the people who live here. Our parks, lakes and trails have been filled with locals who are discovering or rediscovering our community — their home — in a new way. It’s a refreshing reprieve after a long and uncertain spring of staying mostly at home. But not for everyone.

Madison’s hospitality industry is in critical condition. At the beginning of the year, we had 22,600 local people working in hospitality related jobs, and hundreds of business owners whose livelihoods depend on visitors. I get a pit in my stomach wondering how many of them are now without work, and thinking about business owners who are watching their life dreams evaporate.

For every local resident who glides across Lake Wingra in a kayak, there is an out-of-work tourism industry worker who is swimming in debt. For every group of friends who picnic in a shady park shelter, there’s a family headed by an unemployed hospitality professional who doesn’t know how much longer they’ll have a home. For every restaurant striving to survive by serving outdoors, there’s another that’s permanently closed its doors.