Deb Archer: Tourism industry hit hard, needs investment

This summer has given Madison a new kind of visitor: the people who live here. Our parks, lakes and trails have been filled with locals who are discovering or rediscovering our community — their home — in a new way. It’s a refreshing reprieve after a long and uncertain spring of staying mostly at home. But not for everyone.
Madison’s hospitality industry is in critical condition. At the beginning of the year, we had 22,600 local people working in hospitality related jobs, and hundreds of business owners whose livelihoods depend on visitors. I get a pit in my stomach wondering how many of them are now without work, and thinking about business owners who are watching their life dreams evaporate.
For every local resident who glides across Lake Wingra in a kayak, there is an out-of-work tourism industry worker who is swimming in debt. For every group of friends who picnic in a shady park shelter, there’s a family headed by an unemployed hospitality professional who doesn’t know how much longer they’ll have a home. For every restaurant striving to survive by serving outdoors, there’s another that’s permanently closed its doors.
Those of us who have made our careers in the visitor industry work hard to impress on the public and civic leaders the incredible economic — and human — impact visitors have on our communities. The businesses, attractions and events that lure and serve visitors provide our community with diversity of culture and ideas, create the personality of our city and bolster our economy by over $1 billion every year. Yes, over $1 billion every year.
The money visitors spend doesn’t stop with the first cash exchange or card swipe at a hotel, restaurant or retailer. Money from visitors makes its way to food purveyors, event suppliers and transportation companies. In turn, an event organizer, chef, hotel electrician or theater company accountant uses that money to support shops, salons and nonprofits that visitors never physically walk into.
Madison has faced many difficult, community-altering challenges these past months. I absolutely believe investing in the visitor economy is a vital path to our social and economic recovery. Our community will flounder without the strong economic and quality-of-life cycle that starts with visitors. It will flounder finding its personality and vibe. It will flounder providing places where residents can find solace, inspiration and community. And, our reputation as a desired place to live, work and play will flounder as the excited word of mouth that visitors and events generate will be left unsaid.
Local, state and national leaders must act immediately to lift the people, businesses and organizations who depend on visitors. Doing so will lift our entire community. The taxes visitors inject directly into our economy and the taxes generated by the businesses that serve visitors are a tangible resource for local governments. These taxes support the services our community desperately needs to serve the people our leaders represent.
Our state Legislature can generate visitor spending and increase tax growth by supporting the state Department of Tourism at a greater level, providing statewide grants for communities and helping workers stay afloat until work is available. At a local and regional level, we need to have data-driven, proactive conversations to welcome safely designed events and activities to our community. Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) dollars may also be used to support businesses, individuals and organizations like ours that actively work to keep alive our economy and the message about Madison as a place to thrive.
The time to act is now. Let’s talk about ways to recover and reignite our economy.
Archer is president and CEO of Destination Madison: archer@visitmadison.com.
