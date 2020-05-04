Deb Archer: Takeout, virtual tip jars, buying tickets will help hospitality workers, tourism

Weeks ago, 9 million people worked in the U.S. hospitality industry. More than 22,000 of them were friends, family and neighbors who call Madison and Dane County home. Now many of them are without jobs, and no visitors are enjoying the incredible assets of our community.

Destination Madison’s celebration of these local people, the backbone of our industry, is sobered by the coronavirus crisis. Dane County in 2019 saw record visitor spending of $1.36 billion. We also had a record 22,600 local people working in hospitality.

But those numbers also strike a stark chord to the losses we are experiencing in 2020. While our local tourism board, it’s more than 500-plus partners, volunteer board and committee members salute what visitors and hospitality workers mean to Madison and Dane County, we do so with a heavy heart.

Thousands of those workers are worried about making ends meet. They are hoping they can return to work and do what they love: Greet a customer while waiting on a table, prepare meals in the back of a restaurant, make cocktails for visitors and chat with them across the bar. They love to arrange local merchandise in their store, set up route markers for a race, stage a meeting space at Monona Terrace, prepare stalls for livestock at Alliant Energy Center or meticulously ready a hotel room for the next guest.