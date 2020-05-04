Deb Archer: Takeout, virtual tip jars, buying tickets will help hospitality workers, tourism

Weeks ago, 9 million people worked in the U.S. hospitality industry. More than 22,000 of them were friends, family and neighbors who call Madison and Dane County home. Now many of them are without jobs, and no visitors are enjoying the incredible assets of our community.
Destination Madison’s celebration of these local people, the backbone of our industry, is sobered by the coronavirus crisis. Dane County in 2019 saw record visitor spending of $1.36 billion. We also had a record 22,600 local people working in hospitality.
But those numbers also strike a stark chord to the losses we are experiencing in 2020. While our local tourism board, it’s more than 500-plus partners, volunteer board and committee members salute what visitors and hospitality workers mean to Madison and Dane County, we do so with a heavy heart.
Thousands of those workers are worried about making ends meet. They are hoping they can return to work and do what they love: Greet a customer while waiting on a table, prepare meals in the back of a restaurant, make cocktails for visitors and chat with them across the bar. They love to arrange local merchandise in their store, set up route markers for a race, stage a meeting space at Monona Terrace, prepare stalls for livestock at Alliant Energy Center or meticulously ready a hotel room for the next guest.
Before coronavirus, people didn’t give much thought to visitors. They didn’t realize their favorite chef creates, their favorite band plays or their favorite festival happens because of money visitors spend in our community. Many didn’t understand that the tremendous quality of life we enjoy in greater Madison is fueled by visitors. Now we urge people from in our community to be that fuel.
An extra 20 takeout orders a week may be the difference between a restaurant staying open or closing its doors. Please order takeout. Bars are dark at night, so brighten up the day of your favorite server by donating to a virtual tip jar. Museums, theaters and sports teams rely on ticket sales for funding. With ticket gates closed, become a supporting member or buy team merchandise.
The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Monona Terrace is one of the most beautiful meeting venues in the country. The Alliant Energy Center is a valuable community asset, and our hotels are local treasures. They all need your business. So when it’s safe for them to open their doors, ask your company or organization to please keep its meetings and events in Madison. Or reach out to organizations you belong to and see if they’ll consider Madison for a tradeshow or conference.
This week is National Travel and Tourism Week, and we salute the workers and businesses that leave visitors with fabulous memories of their Madison experience. Destination Madison is proud to serve our community by opening the door to millions of visitors each year. Our hospitality workers make the visitors feel at home. Until they return, it’s up to all of us to make our hospitality workers feel needed and our businesses feel supported.
And when the time is right, our Destination Madison team, hospitality industry and entire community will celebrate the visitors we have been preparing for. We will welcome them safely back to Madison.
Archer is president and CEO of Destination Madison: archer@visitmadison.com.
