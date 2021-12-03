Deb Archer: Oliv project inspiring, will be great for Downtown Madison

But at the core of our Downtown, issues remain. Safety continues to be a concern. Pedestrian traffic still remains 10% to 20% below pre-COVID levels in the two blocks farthest from campus, and business vacancies remain high, all up and down the street. The economic health of our community remains unclear. Downtown generates a disproportionately high share of our Madison's tax base as well as hotel room tax, which supports Monona Terrace and Destination Madison’s work.

As a new grandmother, I think about the future a lot. What will my granddaughter and her parents and friends do when they visit Madison? What will Madison look like 10 or 20 years from now?

Now is the time for us to make decisions and investments that will create the brightest vision possible for our community and especially Downtown. The opportunities we need to support are those that provide solutions.

One of the most promising opportunities to strengthen Downtown is in front of the Madison City Council and has received support from the city's Urban Design Commission and Plan Commission. The Oliv Madison project is inspiring. This development, proposed by Core Spaces, will bring housing for over 1,100 people to the center of State Street. It also will provide vital tax revenues.