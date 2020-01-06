Dean Loumos: No one should doubt MMSD's commitment to inclusion in schools

The Madison Metropolitan School District has been nationally known as a leader in providing inclusive mainstreaming educational opportunities for all our students for decades, and this policy will never change. That is why I was dismayed at the criticism in a recent column of the recently approved purchase of a building that would save the district $250,000 a year.
I understand that many advocates for special education attended and spoke against the purchase and insisted that three programs that would be transferred out of rented space were examples of how we “warehouse” students, and that we should simply transfer these programs into existing schools. I disagree with this characterization and was very concerned by three Board members who somehow agreed that the proposal represented a reversal of the long-standing policy of inclusive education for all of our students.
The three programs that will be transferred into this building have been in existence for years and are designed to give intensive support to a small number of students whose needs cannot be met in a mainstream class at this time. These programs are designed to provide these students with the full intensive support they need to be successful in a mainstream setting, and then to transition them back to their respective schools where proper support will be available to assist them. To try to shoehorn these programs into a school that is not at capacity simply because there is space also does not work.
In April 2019, I left the Board after six years. During the years I served, I had consistently recommended that we stop providing educational programming and professional development training in buildings that we rent, and move them into facilities that we own, thereby getting the opportunity to reallocate funds to increase the resources in other badly needed areas. There are actually more spaces that we rent that would save an additional $300,000 a year, which the district is considering. A Board member has to look for ways to increase resources and not just point out problems. Fiduciary responsibility is an important role as a Board member and this proposal should have been an easy call for a Board member to make.
One of these programs is an expulsion abeyance program that we put in place five years ago to give students whose behavior violation resulted in an expulsion referral an opportunity to stay in a school program while they complete their expulsion consequences. It’s important to understand that if a student is expelled, the result is that the student cannot go to school for as long as two full semesters and receives a small number of hours of tutoring per week at a site close to where the student lives — but the student cannot show up at any school. Moving this program to a building we own helps these students in many ways.
Some of these students have a disability, but most do not. The results in the old model were not good, but with the abeyance program, we are able to offer the student a chance to stay in a school program for the entire day, not lose any credit towards graduation and receive assistance in addressing the root of the issue that caused the expulsion. This program would be inappropriate in a school setting, especially since most of the schools we have that are at less than full capacity are elementary schools.
I fully support the need to regularly review the effectiveness of these three programs, as well as all of our special education services, on an on-going basis so that we do not marginalize any student — but we need better space and more qualified staff. Our advocates are absolutely correct about that issue, which is more to the point of why this purchase is a good idea as it frees up resources to meet some of those needs.
MMSD has had major problems in fully funding our special education services for years. Critics are correct when they state that MMSD does not have sufficient numbers of qualified staff to deliver the services we need. Every year, nearly 25% of all our special education staff are working under provisional licenses because we cannot get enough applicants. These teachers are fully licensed teachers, but do not have the training that special education teachers get and, although we provide training for them while they are on the job, most of them don’t finish or stay. In most cases, these staff transfer out of the program as soon as they are able, into classes that they are already certified in, or get a job somewhere else. This is not to say that they didn’t try or that all of our staff aren’t fully committed to inclusive education, but they were put in positions for which they were not fully trained.
The solution here is a massive increase to fully fund special education, especially if you are committed to an inclusive model as MMSD is. Gov. Tony Evers tried to do that in his last budget proposal, but he came up short due to the push-back he received from the Republican Legislature.
All the Democratic candidates for president have proposed large increases in spending for education, and this is where our main hope lies. Until then, we have to look to ourselves to fund the schools we want while at the same time providing the best educational experience we can for all of our students with the resources we have.
MMSD administration and staff are fully aware of the problems we have in making our schools as inclusive as they can be, but until we get the funding necessary, they will be forced to provide the services as best they can. Getting rid of rent expenses is one way to increase our service support. The Board and administration have to look at other ways to not only increase our special education budget but to also improve the delivery of services. Here are two suggestions that I feel will help;
1. Make every effort to hire fully licensed cross-categorical (special ed) teachers.
2. Increase the pay of our special ed assistants equal to that of our teaching and social work staff, thereby increasing the fully trained support we have to better develop and implement the students IEPs (individual education plans).
If we can find ways to increase the funds to do both of these suggestions, I believe we could answer and solve a lot of the problems many of our advocates complain about. People who sit on the Board have to look at ways to find these resources and not just criticize or “worry about the problem” and make misleading statements. To do that, Board members and those who aspire to be on the Board will have to be creative and understand that they are no longer a critic, but a policy maker charged with finding the resources to help fix the problem.
This proposal should have been an easy call to free up $250,000 a year. But the community should be assured, and no Board member should ever think that MMSD will not make every effort it can to provide a fully inclusive mainstream educational experience for every single student in the district. To do so is a huge insult to all of our staff who work so hard to make MMSD provide the best educational opportunity to all of our students.
Dean Loumos served for six years on the Madison School Board.
