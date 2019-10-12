This State Journal report ran on Oct. 13, 1869:
The Kewaunee Enterprise gives the particulars of a shooting affair in that county. It seems that late on Tuesday night of last week, John Wallesch, returning on foot from Kewaunee to his home in Montpelier, while passing the house of Wenzel Chiha, was attacked by the dogs of the latter.
Chiha, hearing his dogs barking and his hobs squealing, supposed that a bear was on the premises, and took his gun and went out. He saw a dark object in the road, some distance off, which he hailed several times.
Receiving no answer, he took aim and fired, whereupon the supposed bear speedily found his lungs and yelled lustily. The gun was loaded with duck shot, 15 of which took effect, but very fortunately the distance was considerable, and none of the wounds were serious.
Wallesch, it seems, is deaf, and did not hear Chila when the latter called on him. The unfortunate man got out four or five of the shots himself, which were near the surface. Dr. Taylor extracted seven more, and he still carries three or four.
He is doing well.