 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dead trees and missing money -- State Journal report from 125 years ago
0 comments
WHAT WE SAID 125 YEARS AGO

Dead trees and missing money -- State Journal report from 125 years ago

  • 0
Angle Worm Station

The Angle Worm Station at Barnes boat landing on Lake Monona in Madison was the scene of a bruising tumble and lost pocketbook in 1896. The station got its name from its owner and operator Captain Frank Barnes, who gave an oration every Fourth of July celebration on how civilization was dependent on the earthworm, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society

This State Journal local news roundup ran on Aug. 1, 1896:

Hundreds of dead trees are seen along the Lake Mendota Drive. Last summer’s drought killed them.

Williamson Street is made happy by the fact William Mueller has opened a first-class bakery down there.

A man engaged in painting telegraph poles along the business portion of Main Street attracts the attention of scores of people who have nothing else to do.

The carpenter shop at the junction of South Hamilton and Fairchild streets, so long in the hands of the late S. L. Chase, is now conducted by Henry Skidmore.

Dr. C. A. Harper has purchased from E. J. Foster, for $6,300, the old Durrie homestead on North Carroll Street; the lot is 66-by-132 feet and is considered a bargain.

Yesterday afternoon after James Gallagher received bruises by the giving way of a portion of the platform at Angle Worm Station, he lost a pocketbook containing between $4 and $5.

The next thing for amusement lovers will be a Woodman’s picnic at Cross Plains on Sunday. Madison will furnish the orator in the person of Mr. E. W. De Bower.

North Henry Street, from Mifflin to State, is to be greatly improved, and the residences on it are to be accommodated with a sewerage system. The work of macadamizing West Dayton Street, from Henry to Broom, will be commenced at an early date.

Several ladies and gentlemen visitors were at the headquarters of the fire department on South Webster Street at noon today when the alarm sounded to bring out the horses for practice. Everything worked to a charm, and the visitors seemed highly pleased.

Farmers from various towns round about Madison report that the army worm and common grasshoppers are still doing much damage to oats and corn. One farmer said: “I have watched grasshoppers cutting off oat kernels in the shocks in the fields. They appear to be doing it just for mischief, as they find nothing to eat.”

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics