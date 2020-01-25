1 dead, 56 quarantined in Madison -- State Journal report from a century ago

This State Journal report ran on the front page Jan. 25, 1920:
With one dead, 56 others quarantined, and the influenza epidemic increasing hourly in severity in Madison, the board of health issued emphatic warnings to the public yesterday afternoon.
In hope that the public of its own accord would (heed) the warnings to stay out of large public gatherings, theaters and dance halls, no action was taken regarding a ban. Another meeting of the board will be called early in the week when a tight lid will be clamped on the city if necessary.
“Every cold, no matter how slight, may be infuenza in its infancy,” warned Dr. H. E. Purcell, city health officer, in urging everybody with the slightest symptoms to see a physician early.
All day long the telephone of the city health office rang with reports of the epidemic, some homes having as many as five cases. During the morning, 23 new cases were reported, in the afternoon, 14, bringing the day’s total to 37, which added to the 19 already reported make 56 cases. This does not include the scores of bad colds and La Grippe cases throughout the city.
“If the epidemic of influenza takes hold of the city as it did last year, the hospitals will either have to give up their surgery and take the influenza or vice versa.”
The death was a traveling man who was taken ill suddenly at the Park hotel Tuesday night and carried to the General hospital, where he died Friday night.