Dawn Crim: Safety was our work long before pandemic

I had the pleasure recently to tour the new Amazon distribution center in Beloit. Our team had just finished its final inspections after 10 months of construction that employed 2,000 people. On a hot July day, I masked up, donned my hard hat, safety googles and vest, and walked through the vast 1.1 million-square-foot facility that will soon house the 500 full-time employees.
It was one of my first ventures back into the field since the start of the pandemic. I was eager to get to a job site to learn more about how our team handled the changing circumstances. Construction was declared an essential industry during the public health emergency, so projects such as the Amazon center never slowed.
And neither did we at the state Department of Safety and Professional Services. We remained nearly fully operational — only our in-person testing was suspended while we revised processes to allow for physical distancing and other measures to keep employees, proctors and test-takers safe. That, too, is back up and running now.
Otherwise, it was all systems go. We also helped support the Department of Health Services as it managed the state’s response to the pandemic. In particular, we worked closely on licensing issues related to health professions so our health care system could respond fully and flexibly to the unique challenges COVID-19 presented.
Of course, we had to do some things differently. In a matter of days, we redeployed our workforce and equipped them to work remotely. We also had to innovate. For example, Gov. Evers’ emergency orders and the Legislature’s own response to COVID-19 required that some of our customers submit building plans electronically. We transitioned customers to our new electronic platform, and we used their feedback to develop guides for other customers making the switch from paper to paperless submittals.
We also developed a virtual inspection protocol so our team could conduct some of our field work remotely. This minimized contact between employees, customers and construction workers. It also reduced employee travel, increased efficiency and limited potential exposure to COVID-19 for our employees and customers.
That is not a small point for me. I often highlight that safety is in our name. It is the foundation of everything we do, from ensuring that licensed professionals meet the qualifications and standards for practice to ensuring that buildings are designed and constructed to code, to monitoring opioid prescribing practices and regulating for-profit educational institutes to ensure students get what they pay for. Our responsibilities are broad and varied, but they are related in that all our work is ultimately about keeping the people of Wisconsin safe.
I do not have to tell anyone how important safety is right now. It is front of mind with every trip to the grocery store or dentist office and in every conversation about how students should learn and where teachers should teach. Most of us never give a passing thought to whether a theater has enough sprinklers or a sports arena has enough exits in case of a fire. But our team lives and breathes those responsibilities every day. Safety was our work long before the pandemic arrived, and it will continue to be a priority long after a vaccine helps us get back to some kind of normal.
I am proud to lead the Department of Safety and Professional Services during these challenging times. I am proud that our staff quickly adapted to difficult circumstances. I am proud that our efforts helped to keep 2,000 people at work on the job site in Beloit and bring 500 Amazon jobs to the state during a pandemic that ravaged the economy. I am proud that our efforts helped prepare the health care system to meet the needs and demands of COVID-19 patients.
For the past 19 months, I have been meeting with customers, legislators and other constituents to help them learn more about how we promote safety and why safety is such critically important work. I think most everyone realizes it now.
Crim is the secretary-designee of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services: dsps.wi.gov
