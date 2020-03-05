Davorin J. Odrcic: Trump reserves second chances for rich and powerful while targeting Hmong immigrants

Four seemingly unrelated recent stories highlight a significant problem relating to immigration law and the Hmong and Lao communities in Wisconsin. First, Gov. Tony Evers pardoned 17 Wisconsinites for convictions ranging from drug dealing, theft and burglary because he rightly believes in “second chances.” Likewise, President Donald Trump exercised his pardon power, but in contrast to those pardoned by Evers, the beneficiaries of the president pardons are mostly the rich and powerful, such as junk bond king Michael Milken, former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
Third, the Wisconsin Legislature is entertaining a bipartisan bill that would greatly expand the ability of people to expunge old convictions by eliminating the statute of limitations and age requirement of the defendant at the time of offense, and permit expungement even if the trial court did not expressly allow it at the time of sentencing. And finally, the recent news that President Trump is negotiating a repatriation agreement with the Communist government of Laos has sowed fear within the Hmong and Lao communities in Wisconsin. Although it is too early to tell whether such an agreement will be finalized as well as the parameters of such a deal, the Hmong and Lao who already have a deportation order should be concerned.
How are these stories related? They illustrate both the potential remedy and limitations for deportees whose lawful permanent residence was rescinded due to a criminal conviction. The Wisconsin Legislature’s proposal to amend the expungement law is laudable, but unfortunately it will not ameliorate the situation for Hmong and Lao deportees who now face the real prospect of physical removal from the United States years after they were ordered deported by an immigration judge. The reason is that Congress expressly defined the term “conviction” to foreclose an expungement from serving any immigration effect. Thus, if the Wisconsin Legislature passes the expungement reform bill it will not stop any Hmong or Lao deportees from being physically removed.
Rather, in most cases, the only way for these deportees to avoid future deportation to Laos will be either successful post-conviction relief (which has become extremely difficult due to a series of decisions from the state Supreme Court of), or a full and unconditional pardon from either Evers or Trump. Once a deportee has vacated a conviction due to a procedural or constitutional defect, or has received a full pardon, that individual may be able to file a sua sponte motion to reopen with the immigration court.
Unfortunately immigration law is harsh and often unforgiving to lawful permanent residents convicted of a crime. A series of laws in the 1990s enacted by the Republican-controlled Congress and signed into law by President Bill Clinton significantly expanded the scope of deportable offenses while simultaneously curtailing the relief available in immigration court for those permanent residents convicted of these deportable offenses. As a consequence of these laws, an immigration judge is stripped of jurisdiction to stop a removal in many cases, regardless of the length of time a permanent resident has lived in the U.S., and cannot take into account equitable factors such as hardship to U.S. citizen children and spouses, genuine rehabilitation or even military service.
In a perfect world, Congress would revisit these laws from the 1990s and conclude they have gone too far. It is one thing to deport a person from the U.S. who clearly poses a danger to our community. It is another thing to deport individuals who simply made a one-time poor choice at a young age, or have been convicted of non-violent drug offenses. In some cases, I have even had lawful permanent resident clients who have been convicted of offenses they did not commit. These laws make even less sense for Hmong and Lao people who have been living an honorable life in Wisconsin for years, and in some cases decades, after an immigration judge ordered their removal.
But the likelihood of Congress amending these harsh laws is next to nil given our polarized times, as well as politicians who fear they will be considered “soft on crime.” This means that practically speaking, the only thing that will prevent Hmong and Lao deportees from Wisconsin from being physically removed (assuming the repatriation agreement is ironed out) will be a full and unconditional pardon from either Evers or Trump or successful post-conviction relief.
In contrast to Gov. Scott Walker, who declined all requests for pardons, Evers has demonstrated the grace needed from our leaders. In deciding to pardon these 17 individuals, Evers correctly observed that they “earned a pardon by paying their debt to society, making amends and contributing to their communities.” This rationale equally applies to many Hmong and Lao deportees who have obtained college degrees, demonstrated genuine remorse and rehabilitation, and are responsible parents to U.S. citizen children. But none of this matters if they have already been ordered removed from the United States.
As for Trump, unfortunately I will not be holding my breath in light of his immigration policies during the past three years. But wouldn’t it be a beautiful thing for our president to provide the second chance to Wisconsin’s Hmong and Lao communities that he has given to the rich and powerful? ￼
Davorin J. Odrcic is an immigration lawyer based in Milwaukee and is the author of The Immigration Consequences of Wisconsin Criminal Offenses, which is published by the State Bar of Wisconsin.
