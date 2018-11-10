I appreciated the State Journal’s thoughtful article, “Colleges marketing to fewer state graduates,” about the challenges of the demographic downturn facing Wisconsin.
But I think the Nov. 2 front-page piece missed several important points.
First, the UW System budget cuts were not only the result of the Republican-run Legislature. To characterize them as that is inaccurate and unfair.
The recent cuts actually followed devastating cuts imposed by Democrat Gov. Jim Doyle, and then further reductions by Republican Gov. Scott Walker. In fact, the Republican-controlled Legislature led by Assembly Speaker Robin Voss, a former student Regent, rejected a significant portion of Walker’s proposed cuts. Voss, R-Rochester, in particular vigorously opposed the last cuts Walker proposed almost immediately after the governor announced them.
Many more Wisconsin students are now choosing to go out of state because of perceived quality declines at all UW System institutions, including UW-Madison. Madison has been the victim of faculty recruiting drives by both public and private campuses. Many well-known members of the faculty have left. This makes the enrollment crisis more severe.
Second, Wisconsin’s private institutions face a competitive disadvantage because Wisconsin’s college student aid program is far short of what other states offer. Wisconsin cannot expect its fine private schools to thrive until it sharply increases its student financial aid program.
I served for a decade on the Finance Committee of Edgewood College, so I saw firsthand the challenges the fine institution faces because student financial aid was not a state priority. The private institutions are very important to the long-term health of Wisconsin. We neglect them at our peril.
Third, high school students leave because of a lack of competitive-salaried job opportunities in Wisconsin. Many Wisconsin employers do not offer market-competitive salaries, and high-school students are well aware of this. Minnesota employers actually recruit Wisconsin high-school students to highly paid internships when they make their initial University of Minnesota campus visit.
Minnesota employers also discuss long-term employment opportunities with these high school students during special Wisconsin Day weekend recruitment programs on the Twin City campus. These Saturdays in Minnesota focus entirely on recruiting high achieving Wisconsin high school students. I attended two of these impressive events as a parent, as have thousands of Wisconsin parents.
Wisconsin must recognize as a state it is in a fierce competitive economic environment. State government and many of its employers, other than Epic in Verona and new technology firms, have failed to recognize that. While demographics are destiny, the failure to compete with other states is equally important.