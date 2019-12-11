David Simmons, Melvin Hinton and Quanda Johnson: On James Baldwin and the 'N-word'

In the Nov. 27 edition of the Cap Times, Fabu related her shock and hurt at hearing works written by writer and activist James Baldwin, read by two of us (Quanda Johnson and Melvin Hinton), in which he uses the "N-word." She expressed the wish that they had chosen other works of Baldwin that did not use the N-word, and says that she felt as though someone was hitting her in the face each time the word occurred in the reading.
The Nov. 14 reading was staged by Fermat’s Last Theater Company at the Urban League in South Madison. Political theater is what we do, and we choose works that will provoke and foster discussions of political and social justice. All of Fermat’s works are free — no one is prevented from attending for lack of funds. Our website lists all of our past productions. Our debut work was Shakespeare’s "The Merchant of Venice," a play some people consider to be antisemitic and believe should not be performed. We think that the play is much more complex, and that it deserves to be staged and discussed.
Now, to Fabu’s criticism. We chose the works we read. I, Quanda Johnson, am an actor, singer, researcher and writer who has appeared on and off Broadway, performed with the New York City Opera, and am now a doctoral student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I, Melvin Hinton am an actor, writer and radio host on WORT and related my meetings and conversations with Baldwin in Paris and Madrid. We could have chosen other Baldwin works, but chances are very high that whatever work we might have chosen, the N-word would have been there. It is a word Baldwin used often in his writing, but also in his public speaking (there are many video clips of his speeches on YouTube). What Fabu missed was the context and intent of the word. We can think of no writer and speaker in the English language who was as precise and careful in his choice of vernacular as James Baldwin. His books (we hope) are in the Madison Public Library and all of the high school libraries in Dane County, with the N-word intact.
Baldwin never used the N-word as an insult and never directed it at an individual. He used it to demonstrate that its use by white people is meant to dehumanize Blacks and other people of color and to dismiss them as legitimate members of a society and culture. As he writes in “Letter to My Nephew,” “You can only be destroyed by believing that you really are what the white world calls a n*****.”
After a speech to the National Press Club, Baldwin, who was living part of each year in France, was asked if he experienced the same level of racism in France as he did in the U.S. His answer (and we are paraphrasing) was that in France, he was merely viewed as some exotic creature who did not speak the language. And then he added, “In France, the Algerians are the n******.” He also said that he moved to France because if he was called the N-word one more time he would either kill the person who used the epithet or commit suicide.
After the Nov. 14, reading, we held a question and answer period. It is unfortunate that Fabu did not stay and raise her objections then — that would have made for an interesting discussion.
We are planning an expanded reprise of the James Baldwin Evening for spring. We wish that our society had moved beyond the issues that Baldwin raised throughout his lifetime, but alas, his voice is needed more today than ever.
David Simmons is the director of Fermat’s Last Theater Company. Melvin Hinton hosts "Radio Literature" on WORT/FM 88.9. Quanda Johnson is a Broadway veteran and a UW-Madison doctoral student.
