David Siemers: A modest proposal for UW System schools

Outgoing University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross surprised us all last week. In response to the loss of revenue caused by COVID-19, he announced that every System school except Madison and Milwaukee would have to change its core mission, each to a distinctive individual specialty. These schools “cannot continue to be all things to all people,” Cross wrote.
I want to help by offering suggestions for the schools now known as regional comprehensives. By developing their distinctive brands, they can each become “one thing for a few people” instead of the multi-faceted entities they are now.
UW-Platteville should become UW-Engineering and Beer Consumption. We all know that Platteville is where the engineers go, and that there's really nothing to do in Platteville except drink. So we can eliminate History and English and Art, because what engineer needs Art in their life, right? We can use the proceeds to build the best Beer Studies college in the nation.
UW-Whitewater becomes UW-Sports. Whitewater is known for its great football team and its other sporting successes. Let's turn this campus over to what really matters at big-time colleges: athletics. We can eliminate faculty positions to give coaches multi-million dollar salaries. With the other UW schools deemphasizing sports, the Warhawks will march down the field and into the playoffs. It’s win-win! Well, except for those other programs.
UW-Parkside could be renamed UW-Foxconn. There will be a lot of pushing around of dirt, highways will be expanded, big promises will be made, and there will be several large, nearly empty buildings on an otherwise deserted campus that produces — well, we don’t know what yet. But the good news is that the state Legislature will trip over itself to give this campus money.
UW-Stevens Point will become UW-This Was Already Proposed Here Two Years Ago and the Community Decided It Wanted a Real Comprehensive University but So What? Look, it’s a mouthful to say, but you can use the acronym UW-TWAPHTYACDWRCUSW. What better recognition could we give to the students, teachers and community leaders who worked to foil this plan than to make them go through it all over again, eliminating majors and faculty in the process?
UW-Green Bay could become the UW-College for Authoritarian Studies. This is a hard call, but you might want to have a place dedicated to formulating top-down, dictated solutions, all while degrading our public goods and producing a complacent workforce of narrowly trained drones. A graduate class might teach students to give a scoop to a newspaper reporter only if she promises not to include commentary from anyone who might object to your plan.
UW-Eau Claire will now be known as UW$. The proximity of UW$ to the Twin Cities helps bring in that sweet, sweet Minnesota money. We can hire a Vice Chancellor for Hipster Studies and have the nation’s first Beard Sculpting program. This will capture a coveted demographic: late-20s through early-30s beard waxers. This has to be, what, at least a few hundred people? Also, no one has tried the symbol-as-name thing since Prince. It could catch on.
President Cross wanted us to think about revenue generation. Maybe we could have a UW-Video Game Development. What about UW-Cannabis? We’re sure to create UW-Online Because it is Cheaper to Run and Many Students Drop Out but We Get to Keep Their Tuition Money.
It is an amazing coincidence that the best answer to our coronavirus difficulties is exactly what some members of former Gov. Scott Walker’s Board of Regents have talked about for years: eliminating our liberal arts mission and the search for truth as our primary reason for being. I guess if you only own a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
Joking aside, our state universities will lose a lot if we change each of them into one thing for just a few people. As public goods, they are and they should continue to be many things to many people. We need teachers and engineers and accountants and social workers and artists all across the state. And we need to train them as whole human beings — citizens who provide much more to Wisconsin than what can be captured in a dollar sign.
David Siemers, of Oshkosh, is a fifth-generation Wisconsinite and a graduate of UW-Madison.
