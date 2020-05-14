David Siemers: A modest proposal for UW System schools

UW-Parkside could be renamed UW-Foxconn. There will be a lot of pushing around of dirt, highways will be expanded, big promises will be made, and there will be several large, nearly empty buildings on an otherwise deserted campus that produces — well, we don’t know what yet. But the good news is that the state Legislature will trip over itself to give this campus money.

UW-Stevens Point will become UW-This Was Already Proposed Here Two Years Ago and the Community Decided It Wanted a Real Comprehensive University but So What? Look, it’s a mouthful to say, but you can use the acronym UW-TWAPHTYACDWRCUSW. What better recognition could we give to the students, teachers and community leaders who worked to foil this plan than to make them go through it all over again, eliminating majors and faculty in the process?

UW-Green Bay could become the UW-College for Authoritarian Studies. This is a hard call, but you might want to have a place dedicated to formulating top-down, dictated solutions, all while degrading our public goods and producing a complacent workforce of narrowly trained drones. A graduate class might teach students to give a scoop to a newspaper reporter only if she promises not to include commentary from anyone who might object to your plan.