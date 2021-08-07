David Olson: Report on social studies standards in Wisconsin gets an incomplete

Though the Fordham Institute recently awarded Wisconsin an “F” for our K-12 history and civics standards, the report itself deserves an “incomplete,” at best. As most teachers know, there are times when a student’s work contains a kernel of wisdom worth exploring, but their thesis is addled by specious reasoning.
The Fordham Institute’s central claim is that the Wisconsin Standards for Social Studies, developed in 2018 by a team of social studies teachers, industry experts and curriculum specialists, suffer from a “dearth of basic knowledge expectations.”
It is true that many of the performance indicators are left open-ended, and in history they specifically lack reference to names and dates. This is by design.
Wisconsin is a state that operates with a heavy emphasis on local control. Individual school boards are empowered to decide for their own communities what courses are taught and at which level. Without a state mandate for courses and content, a list of names and dates would simply be ignored.
Instead, the Wisconsin standards emphasize developing inquiry skills, evaluating claims, identifying cause and effect, and working toward the goal of informed civic action. These are skills for civic, college and career readiness that enable students to analyze history and the world around them and not rely on rote memorization.
Further, an assertion in last Sunday’s newspaper column by the Fordham Institute’s Michael J. Petrilli and David Griffith was fanciful: They suggested that because Brown v. Board of Education is not specifically referenced in the history standards means that students won’t learn about this monumental case or the importance of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
In practice, the Wisconsin Standards for Social Studies are a guide for local school boards, schools and teachers to construct their social studies classes. For example, Brown vs. Board of Education can be utilized in a classroom by use of Wisconsin Standard “SS.Hist1: Wisconsin students will use historical evidence for determining cause and effect.” Not only will Brown vs. Board of Education be taught on a basic level of recall within this standard, but students will investigate the events and perspectives that led to the introduction of this court case.
Students also will be able to focus on the intended and unintended effects of this case. By providing flexibility in the standards, students are developing a skill set and the ability to analyze instead of being able to recall information that can be easily searched for on the internet. Current state law doesn’t reasonably allow for the prescription of a laundry list of terms and dates, and a skills approach to standards serves students better.
But underlying the faulty criticism of the Wisconsin Standards for Social Studies is a legitimate and cogent critique. Currently, Wisconsin requires three credits of social studies, “including state and local government” along with passing the civics exam for graduation. That is the extent of the mandates related to social studies courses.
The Wisconsin Council for the Social Studies believes all Wisconsin students ought to take at least one year of United States history and at least one semester of civics or government at the high school level. This should, and can only, be accomplished by the state Legislature both requiring students to take these classes, and supporting teachers through funding for high quality professional development.
Like any student work that includes inaccurate analysis, this report is in need of a redo.
Olson, of Madison, is a member of the Executive Board of the Wisconsin Council for the Social Studies and co-founder of the Wisconsin Civic Learning Coalition: wcss-wi.org.
