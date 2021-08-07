David Olson: Report on social studies standards in Wisconsin gets an incomplete

Further, an assertion in last Sunday’s newspaper column by the Fordham Institute’s Michael J. Petrilli and David Griffith was fanciful: They suggested that because Brown v. Board of Education is not specifically referenced in the history standards means that students won’t learn about this monumental case or the importance of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

In practice, the Wisconsin Standards for Social Studies are a guide for local school boards, schools and teachers to construct their social studies classes. For example, Brown vs. Board of Education can be utilized in a classroom by use of Wisconsin Standard “SS.Hist1: Wisconsin students will use historical evidence for determining cause and effect.” Not only will Brown vs. Board of Education be taught on a basic level of recall within this standard, but students will investigate the events and perspectives that led to the introduction of this court case.