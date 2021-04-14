David O. Martin: Technical school system doesn't need fixing

MUSCODA — It has been 56 years since the state enacted the law establishing a statewide system for vocational technical education in Wisconsin.
Assembly Bill 501 was passed in 1965 with bipartisan support and signed by Gov. Warren Knowles. Vocational, technical and adult education systems had to be formed statewide by 1970.
At the same time in 1965, a Senate bill essentially proposed a community college system. The bill was tabled in favor of AB 501. It was a tough go between 1965 and 1970 on how districts could be formed, what their tax bases would be, and how many students would be served.
Many discussions were held by legislators, municipality leaders, school administrators and the heads of the State Board of Vocational, Technical and Adult Education.
The board held 14 hearings throughout Wisconsin. Finally, in 1971, 16 districts were approved along county lines, with the exceptions of the Fox Valley and southwest Wisconsin districts, which were formed along school district lines.
How are we doing since the 1971 districts were formed and launched? Well, in a 2018 survey of the 700 technical schools nationwide, four of Wisconsin’s technical schools were ranked in the top 25. The major metrics used in the 2018 survey were post-graduate job placement and success, affordability and student experience at the schools.
Over time, the Wisconsin Technical Schools have become very popular with citizens — we often hear the expression, “This school gets you more bang for the buck.”
Plenty needs to improve — the coordination with other schools of higher education, the curriculums, hardware and computer systems. But the Wisconsin Technical System been extremely successful in providing school-to-work education for all students, including those of color.
Wisconsin shouldn’t change or even tamper with the administration of the Vocational Technical System as it exists today.
Martin, of Muscoda, is a former Republican legislator representing the Neenah and Menasha area in the Assembly from 1961 to 1971.