David Naftzger: New ways to pay for climate, flooding solutions

Communities that surround the Great Lakes are in critical need of new ideas and solutions to address shoreline erosion, flooding and the long-term impacts of climate change. As Madison, Milwaukee and other communities in Wisconsin have seen firsthand, severe weather has landed squarely on doorsteps — and in some basements — over the last few summers.
Traditional public investment, such as the bipartisan $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate, is part of the solution. But local communities also need innovative financing models to cover the full costs and diverse needs in our region. Local, regional and business leaders can help to promote innovation that more directly links investment decisions to environmental outcomes.
Gov. Tony Evers serves as chair of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers, which developed and launched the Great Lakes Impact Investment Platform in 2020. The platform is a collaboration with The Nature Conservancy, the School for Environment and Sustainability and the Center for Smart Infrastructure Finance at the University of Michigan, and Environmental Consulting and Technology.
The platform showcases regional projects — from northern Wisconsin and Milwaukee to Chicago and Toronto, to the farms of central Ohio and the forests of Minnesota — that aim to deliver environmental benefits and financial returns. It is working to position our region as a global destination for investments that boost climate resilience, reduce emissions and create other environmental benefits.
The platform has now attracted more than 30 projects totaling nearly $4 billion in value from across the Great Lakes St. Lawrence region. Environmental outcomes include the saving of 14 million kilowatts of power and 45,000 gallons of water, among other benefits. While the platform is focused on the Great Lakes region, the impacts delivered by projects align with global initiatives such as the UN’s sustainable development goals.
One local project is the Savanna Institute’s agroforestry demonstration farm in the Madison area. This farm will be converted from conventional row crop agriculture to diversified, regenerative agroforestry. Agroforestry integrates trees, crops and livestock to foster environmental and social benefits including sequestering carbon, increasing biodiversity and demonstrating the economic viability of perennial crops to regional farmers. Positive outcomes include nutrient reduction and helping to protect streams and wetlands.
The platform showcases this and other projects that aim to highlight the abundant opportunity to make globally significant environmental impacts by investing in our region. Our region’s governmental and business leaders can take advantage of the platform and innovative financing techniques to help make needed improvements in their communities. Overall, the platform is a powerful tool to help make progress on critical environmental challenges.
Find out more at www.greatlakesimpactinvestmentplatform.org. Let’s envision a brighter and more sustainable future together for all of Wisconsin. What we do now will matter for our children and future generations.
Naftzger is executive director of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers: dnaftzger@gsgp.org.