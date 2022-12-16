David Minden and Laura Good: End U.S. support for war in Yemen

Congress has an opportunity to act in a bipartisan and moral way to support the Constitution and help end incredible suffering.

It should approve the Yemeni War Powers Resolutions to prevent U.S. support of the war in Yemen without authorization from Congress. The Constitution mandates that authorization.

The war between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis in Yemen has caused great civilian suffering since it began eight years ago, with an average of almost 10 raids with hundreds of bombs per day, according to the Yemen Data Project. Furthermore, the Saudis have imposed blockades of ports and airports, keeping food and heating oil out and sellable crude petroleum in. This has caused civilian deprivation and starvation, with more than two-thirds of the entire population of 29 million in need of food assistance, according to the International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies.

The U.S. supplies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with weapons, airplanes, fuel, parts and intelligence that have allowed them to conduct the raids and blockades, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The roots of this war are complicated, but one thing is clear: Without tires and parts from the U.S., the Saudis’ bombers wouldn’t fly.

Congress never gave approval to this support. It tried to curb it by passing the Yemeni War Powers Act in 2019. That Act was vetoed by former President Donald Trump. Biden promised to end support but shifted to selling the Saudis “defensive weapons” and supplies.

A truce beginning in April should have opened the airports and seaports, but the Saudi-led coalition has allowed only a trickle of ships and planes through. Food, fuel, medicine and clean water are scarce. Eight years of this catastrophic strangling of the goods necessary for life has resulted in tragedy: every 10 minutes on average, a child in Yemen dies from a preventable cause, including starvation, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). This year, the World Food Program found 2.2 million children under 5 needed treatment for acute malnutrition. Last year, the U.N. estimated 377,000 died from the war, the majority indirectly from hunger and disease.

At this very moment, the U.S can make pivotal moves to stop the killing and starvation. First, political pressure by the U.S. can make a difference in the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression. Saudi air raids have decreased when U.S. public opposition is most vocal, according to reports by the Quincy Institute. Efforts by bipartisan groups in both the U.S. House and Senate to promote a new Yemeni War Powers Act likely encouraged the Saudis to enter the recent truce. So the U.S. ending all support for the war, which is not a threat to our borders, should stop the war, according to experts.

The Yemeni War Powers Resolutions (House Joint Res. 87 and Senate Joint Res 56) were introduced last summer directing the removal of U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen. We need to support these resolutions that have more than 100 House and 10 Senate cosponsors from both parties.

Thanks to U.S. Reps, Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, who were original cosponsors. We believe passing this legislation will end the air raids and blockades. As Wisconsinites, we can ask our representatives and senators to do their part to get them passed now, before tens of thousands more suffer and die.