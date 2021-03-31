David McGrath: Winning against the house: How to beat Amazon at its own game

It’s no secret that Amazon makes spending our money way too easy.
This is especially true if you pay the $119 per year for Prime membership and free shipping, which is not a bad deal since it pays for itself after 20 online purchases, when you estimate that the average cost to ship one package would otherwise be $5.99.
And then there are such conveniences as one-touch ordering, so that if your credit card information is stored on your account, you can use one keystroke to speed an item on its way from across the country in several days, and in many cases, just one day. Why get dressed, put on make-up, warm up the car and scrape the windshield, when you can browse, select, and buy whatever you need while sitting on your couch in your pajamas?
My wife Marianne says she still likes to shop, so she can actually see an item in person, touch it, try it on, check the fit. I counter by telling her I can do all those things in the comfort of my La-Z-Boy by surfing Amazon and ordering shoes, shirts or pants which are shipped for free, and which I can return for free, after I’ve decided what to keep and what to return. So unless I’m looking at new boats or cars, I see no good reason to “go” shopping. I have a feeling a lot of people up north are in my camp.
But here’s the thing: the ease of purchasing things on Amazon may be costing us money. And I mean plenty.
I recently discovered this while buying a bimini top for my boat, which, for any landlubbers out there, is a canopy supported by aluminum or stainless steel poles, which provides shade for the boat’s captain and passengers. Most anglers' boats in Wisconsin are open, and the bimini is like a top for a convertible that you can put up or down, depending on the weather.
Admittedly, I've grown fond of Amazon, since anything I purchase is easily returned for free. Secondly, most of its items are cheaper. And, thirdly, you can find almost every product manufactured by every company at the same humongous web site.
I had a specific type of bimini top in mind, one with high-quality canvas (Sunbrella) which won’t fade or tear through many years of use. And I found what I wanted, including the custom color and size for my boat, on Amazon for $499.
The top would be shipped for free since I’m a Prime member, and it would come from a company in Canada, one of the thousands of vendors throughout the world selling their goods on Amazon.
Before finalizing the sale, though, I decided to take a closer look at the Canadian vendor. I wanted to read a couple of reviews, and I was curious about the price the original vendor would charge, and to see how it compared to the price listed on Amazon. My guess was that it would be higher, since we’ve all read how Amazon “brow beats” sellers and manufacturers to slash their prices, in keeping with Amazon’s business strategy of underselling its competitors.
Surprise, surprise! The price for the identical bimini top on the vendor’s own website was $379, or a total of $408 with shipping — or nearly $100 less than the Amazon price.
Realize that whether I elected to pay $499 or $408, I was getting the same bimini top delivered by the same company. The choice was a no-brainer.
When I asked the seller in an email why the price on his website was a hundred dollars cheaper than his price on Amazon, he explained that he had to pay a substantial fee to the retail giant to list his products there, roughly 25%, which he passed on to the Amazon customer.
This doesn’t happen often. As mentioned before, Amazon prices are usually the lowest, though occasionally beaten by Walmart, its fiercest competitor.
But once in a while, if you’re willing to invest the time and the trouble, you can save up to 25% by conducting a similar kind of comparison shopping.
Do so quickly, though, since my $100 savings exploited the occasional loophole that Amazon likely plugs as soon as it's discovered.
David McGrath is a former Hayward resident and author of "South Siders." Reach him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
