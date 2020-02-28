David McGrath: Who shall rise?

As Ash Wednesday kicks off another Lenten season and the 40-day prelude to Easter, the holiest of days for Christians, it’s apparent how America sorely needs the sort of morale boost we used to count on from our churches, before clergy sex abuse scandals soured so many on organized religion.
I refer particularly to the 1960s, a time when I was attending one of the 200 high school seminaries in the U.S., nearly all of which have since closed down.
We were taught by the Catholic nuns at St. Bernadette’s that you might have a “vocation” for the priesthood if you were a top student, and if you noticed other signs of a “calling,” such as the fact that my favorite uncle had also attended the seminary. Ignoring the calling was a sin; whereas, heeding it seemed to essentially guarantee you a place in heaven.
I also liked the idea that priests and nuns were exempt from the military draft. It was the peak of the Cold War, and I thought about dying every afternoon that our city tested the air raid sirens. Not getting shot and killed in the army was powerful persuasion.
Yet, after all that, I only lasted three years at St. Joseph’s Seminary, at which time the rector and I mutually agreed that my tendency toward rebellion did not make for a good fit.
Mostly, I was relieved. And as I look back on my days in the seminary, my favorite recollection was of the midnight Easter vigil.
Holy Saturday, all 300 seminarians went to bed at the usual 9 p.m. But less than three hours later, dorm lights were switched back on, signaling us to rise, get dressed, and take our places in the pews in the campus church.
In the darkness of the cavernous building, a priest in the back who was dressed in violet vestments and surrounded by altar boys holding lighted candles, started moving slowly up the aisle.
After several steps, he stopped to sing a prayer in Latin, to which we all responded in unison, and after which he grasped a chain holding a pot of burning incense and waved it in four directions, filling the building with the scent of sweet wood smoke.
The prayers were sung without musical accompaniment in Gregorian chant, the ancient way monks used to sing — based on a special scale with a limited range, effecting a forlorn, plaintive song: imagine a wolf howling in the frozen tundra.
So you had this dramatic, ghostly atmosphere with the blacked out church, the flickering candles, the intoxicating smoke and the spooky music, as the priest and the servers made their way to the front, timing it so they arrived at the altar at exactly midnight, Easter Sunday, when Jesus bursts from the tomb.
At that precise moment, the overhead lights switched on, the bell at the top of the 115-foot tower above the church rang out, echoing inside and filling the surrounding hills and woods, while Louis Wappel, my classmate up in the choir loft, commenced to whaling away on the vintage pump organ — glorious music ringing in our heads and vibrating through the floors, walls and our very finger tips resting on the backs of the wooden pews.
Imagine if you were standing in the front row at a colossal rock concert, and the two dead Beatles, John and George, suddenly appeared — alive and jamming at ear-splitting volume.
That’s what it felt like, especially since we had all just endured 40 days of Lent, during which we went to church every day and twice on Sunday, fasted on Fridays, gave up TV, snacks and desserts, and refrained from speaking the first hour and last hour of every day.
The feeling was one of enormous relief, of hope for the future and of communal exhilaration — the kind which whole cities experience when, for example, their sports team wins the championship. Or what our country last experienced on Aug. 14, 1945, when Japan surrendered, ending World War II and igniting celebration and dancing in the streets all over America.
As divided as our nation is today, we could certainly benefit from the same kind of unifying joy. But there is no world war, no communal victory in sight that we might all celebrate.
What is needed, then, is an American leader to emerge, possessed of the charisma and the competence to inspire and rally everyone together. To renew our confidence and pride in the country. To make us want to dance in the streets with our neighbors, instead of sneering at them and fighting with them on the internet.
Is there someone out there who fills the bill? Someone who can burst from our tomb of divisiveness and rancor, and carry us with them? Someone in plain sight? Someone to vote for?
David McGrath is a contributing columnist for the Sawyer County Record and author of "The Territory." Reach him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
