David McGrath: What mothers do

Not until I became a parent myself did I appreciate what my mother did for her eight children.
In the 1960s, parent/teacher conferences were adults only. So once a year in October, my father, irritated to have to head out again after working at the tile store all day, would zip his jacket to cover his A-shirt and drive my mother to school, while we kids waited in the living room watching TV.
Charlie, the oldest, doused the lights to cut the glare on the fuzzy picture on our black and white Admiral TV. Rosie sat on the couch with Kevin and toddler Nancy who were not yet in school, while my brothers and I retrieved bed pillows to lie on the carpet and watch "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis."
Dobie Gillis was teenage sitcom in which Dobie (Dwayne Hickman) would often address the TV audience with monologues about his dating woes.
No doubt the show was funny, especially when the beatnik sidekick Maynard G. Krebbs (Bob Denver) would pop on screen and say, “You rang?” But I still recall Charlie looking askance at Jimmy, the second oldest, whose extra loud laughing betrayed his nervousness about what might happen when Mom and Dad got home.
Which they did, finally, around 9 p.m., the old man’s mood slightly improved, since he was finally able to open up a can of Hamm's beer.
One by one, starting with the oldest, we were summoned to the kitchen. Down the hallway from Dobie’s TV voice-over, my parents’ muffled words were indecipherable while they spoke with Charlie about his school progress.
“None of your beeswax,” said Charlie when he rejoined us and we asked him.
But when it was Jimmy’s turn, we had no trouble hearing the old man seething from the kitchen: “I don’t give a damn about how Willie did. It’s your permanent record, not his.”
Jimmy was all smiles when he came out.
“What happened?” Charlie asked.
"I got all Es on my report card," said Jimmy (E meaning Excellent). He added, however, the he intended to “murdelize” Willie tomorrow. And then he asked Charlie to switch the channel to Wyatt Earp.
Rosie’s confab went quickly. Es or VGs (very good) in all her school subjects, and zero checks on the behavior side of the report card.
When it was my turn, Mom was still wearing her blue dress and silver earrings from the conferences, while Dad sat at the head of the table in his A-shirt, his pilsner glass half full.
“There’s a check on your report card for ‘self control,’” he said. “Mrs. Kelly said you made that poor girl cry.”
It took me by surprise, since I was just an accessory. All I did was pass along a tightly folded note that my classmate and best friend, one row over, had bounced off the side of my head. On its outside he had printed with a fountain pen: “To Patricia M.”
When Patricia had opened it, she started crying, causing a giant commotion and getting both me and my classmate in trouble. Mrs. Kelly was angrier than I had ever seen her, ordering us to stand in the back facing the lockers to “reflect and pray” about our actions. I whispered to my pal, asking what was in the note. And though I don’t remember his exact words, he smiled sheepishly and whispered back that it was something he picked "fresh" from his nose that morning.
My father thought I should not hang out with my "goof ball buddy" anymore.
But my mother interceded, reciting the grades on my report card, one by one, most of which were VGs (very good) with a couple of Es, as well. My record showed, she said, that I could be a good influence on my friend, and that I ought to try to make sure neither of us got checks on the next report card.
The old man shrugged, then chugged from his beer.
I got off scot free, or so I thought. But even as I joined the others watching Wyatt Earp (Hugh O'Brien) ride his horse out of town, while Kenneth and then Pat took their turns in the kitchen, I felt the uncomfortable weight of the new responsibility she gave me. The upcoming semester loomed long.
Today, I have three kids. They're all grown, but readers my age know that parenting never really ends.
So today I marvel at how I used to assume my mother’s chief focus was on me and my day to day travails and triumphs, even though I was just one of nine, if you count the old man, to whom she dedicated the same amount of effort, same amount of love. Never ending, her entire life.
What mothers do.
Former Hayward resident David McGrath is author of "South Siders," a collection of columns about life in the Midwest. Email him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
