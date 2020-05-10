David McGrath: What mothers do

It took me by surprise, since I was just an accessory. All I did was pass along a tightly folded note that my classmate and best friend, one row over, had bounced off the side of my head. On its outside he had printed with a fountain pen: “To Patricia M.”

When Patricia had opened it, she started crying, causing a giant commotion and getting both me and my classmate in trouble. Mrs. Kelly was angrier than I had ever seen her, ordering us to stand in the back facing the lockers to “reflect and pray” about our actions. I whispered to my pal, asking what was in the note. And though I don’t remember his exact words, he smiled sheepishly and whispered back that it was something he picked "fresh" from his nose that morning.

My father thought I should not hang out with my "goof ball buddy" anymore.

But my mother interceded, reciting the grades on my report card, one by one, most of which were VGs (very good) with a couple of Es, as well. My record showed, she said, that I could be a good influence on my friend, and that I ought to try to make sure neither of us got checks on the next report card.

The old man shrugged, then chugged from his beer.