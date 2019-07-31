I held the door open to allow additional time for several people stepping into the elevator at the Holiday Inn Express in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.
“Merci,” said one of them, a tall, 20-something man with a goatee, and it was that moment when it finally hit me that I was in another country.
My wife Marianne and I had flown to Bangor, Maine, and driven a rental car another couple hundred miles over the U.S. border for a summer vacation and, we hoped, some cooler weather.
Yellow highway signs warning of moose crossings, and “petrol” stations advertising $1.50 per liter were our first reminders that we had left the friendly confines. But hearing French in the elevator and on CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) cable TV news was secretly thrilling, promising a week of exotic escape.
The last thing I expected while up in Canada was a reminder that racism remains rampant back home in the U.S.
It was not while watching cable news or reading a paper up in my hotel room about the president's racist tweets at four congresswomen of color. In fact, one of the reasons for our vacation over the border was to unplug from the grid, including from all media, and reconnect with Mother Nature.
Instead, one evening after enjoying a dinner of fresh haddock, we drove to The Thistle, a local pub that advertised a live band. Listening to local music — whether the musicians played original songs or covered Canadian icons like Gordon Lightfoot or Ann Murray — was among the most enjoyable ways, I thought, to get a sense of another culture.
The joint was jumpin', as they say, but a man at the bar moved over one stool so we could squeeze in. Nor did his kindness stop there, as he inquired about our hometown and our travels, while also graciously answering my own questions, after we ordered a couple of steins of Moosehead lager.
Mind you, I had not set out to interview anyone for a newspaper story. But as a fan of the late travel celebrity Anthony Bourdain, I'm always curious about the lifestyle, perspective and character of citizens in other countries.
Our new friend was more than happy to satisfy my curiosity. He said his name was Peter Borden, an African Canadian born in Quebec, fluent in French while addressing us in unaccented English, save for the familiar Canuck pronunciation of “aboot” for “about.”
The Thistle had the feel of a neighborhood tavern, as nearly every group of locals that came in stopped to greet Borden, including one man insisting that Borden drink a shot with him before he joined other friends at a table.
Borden told us he was semi-retired, having moved to Nova Scotia after sustaining an injury while working on an offshore oil rig a couple hundred miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas.
It happened on one of those floating oil platforms, to which “roughnecks” are transported via helicopter, and where they live and work for three weeks straight, followed by two weeks of time off on the mainland, so that you form stronger than usual friendships, living with co-workers.
A crane had fumbled a heavy pipe, which crushed Borden's shoulder. He lifted his shirt to show us, in the dim light of the bar, a scar and an unnatural looking protrusion — remnants of broken bones and several surgeries for which he received a disability settlement.
We talked further about saltwater and fishing and the migrating whales he sometimes saw working so far out in the Gulf, and the deadly hydrogen gas that is expelled from the drill holes.
But what was most memorable was his story of when the chopper dropped him off on the mainland, along with the other 20 members of his oil rig platoon, and they went en masse for some R&R at a Texas bar — where the proprietor looked at Peter and told him he did not belong. All 21 men, 20 of them white, stood up and marched out the door.
What surprised me most about this seemingly Jim Crow-era story was that it happened as late as 2014.
What I told Borden was that he must have been proud of the other rig workers, who proved to be far nobler Texans than the despicable proprietor.
Borden nodded and said he was very moved by his companions. He removed his glasses to look at me and at Marianne, and he said he tells the story because of how proud he was of those 20 men, helping to counteract the damage and hurt from a hateful act of discrimination.
But he also told us that the other 20 were not Texans, but Newfoundlanders — workers brought in for their experience on the rigs in the North Atlantic.
I felt angry and ashamed that this personable, popular Canadian, along with 20 Newfoundlanders, had endured dehumanization in my country from an ignorant southern bigot. But then I realized I was also guilty of reacting with a stereotype about the population of a state and an entire region, on the basis of the words and action of a bar owner I did not know.
I needed, in fact, to take a lesson from Peter Borden, who in spite of this and his likely other experiences with racial prejudice, welcomed me rather than assuming I was another ugly American.
And like this friendly roughneck from Nova Scotia, we might all try to resist racism by being self-vigilant of our own blind spots, and by focusing on the goodness we find in other people.
David McGrath is a contributing columnist for Hayward's Sawyer County Record, an emeritus English professor at the College of DuPage, and author of "The Territory." Email him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com
