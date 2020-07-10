David McGrath: Trump's apologists are all too predictable

During the 2016 presidential election campaign at an event in Iowa, Donald Trump infamously said, “I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.”
He was alluding to the ironclad loyalty of members of his base, whom he speculated would support and vote for him even if he committed murder.
What we have learned in the four years since is that his declaration was barely an exaggeration, since his supporters have stuck with him in spite of his racist and xenophobic tweets, in spite of his paying to silence a porn star and then lying about it, in spite of his imposition of tariffs that hurt U.S. consumers and farmers, in spite of being impeached for extorting a foreign government with taxpayer funds, and in spite of his negligence in a deadly pandemic that has left the U.S. with the worst record in the world for infections and deaths.
It’s no great shock that his base remains true, since its loyalty seems dependent not on political planks, policy or character, but on an anti-anything-Obama backlash, and a wistful return to 1950s-era white America.
What is, in fact, surprising is that in addition to his base, there remain a handful of commentators who persist in their defense of Trump, no matter his wrongheaded behavior and actions. In fact, were he ever to fire that proverbial gun on a New York street in broad daylight, one can almost predict what each would write the next day, according to precedent and style:
Marc Theissen, Washington Post: Donald Trump struck a decisive blow for law and order yesterday when he shot and killed a potential looter.
Acting as a role model for all Americans in the exercise of his Second Amendment rights, the president pulled a silver derringer from a holster cleverly concealed behind his magnificent blond mullet, and put two bullets in the brain of a teenage girl walking suspiciously near the plate glass window of a CVS pharmacy.
As the best informed chief executive in the country’s history, the president used intelligence gleaned from the InfoWars website warning of terrorists hiding behind pandemic face masks, in order to stop a possible and prevent death and injury to other real Americans.
Sean Hannity, Fox News: My good friend and legendary President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, cemented his legacy late last night by risking his own life to safeguard others while visiting crime infested New York City.
He stood his ground, tall and proud, in a life or death showdown with a dangerous radical feminist and dispatched her in a way that would have had Obama shaking in his camel hide loafers.
The delinquent’s mother was rumored to have said that her daughter was merely on her way to to pick up prescription medicine for her asthma. But what would you expect the alleged mother to say, who is likely a member of Antifa?
Score one for our leader: America 1, Terrorists, 0.
Ann Coulter, Universal Press Syndicate: The Wimp in the Oval Office proved himself to be slightly less wimpy yesterday when he shot and killed a teenage thug on Fifth Avenue yesterday.
Yes, it’s about time, and, no, we haven’t seen enough of this yet; so forgive me if I refrain from acknowledging that little Donnie is, in fact, in possession of a set of cajones, at least until I investigate further to determine how many times he missed before hitting his target, and why he only killed one.
John Kass, Chicago Tribune: Democratic machine politicians are whining about our cowboy president, whose shooting incident yesterday, anyone with a brain knows, is no different from what “Rough Rider” Teddy Roosevelt or General George Washington would have done under similar circumstances. Meanwhile, I find it hilarious that no one has yet followed the money trail for a possible connection tying Barry Obama and his old pal Antonin "Tony" Rezko, to the dead girl.
***
Ironically, we can only hope that the mainstream press displays as much integrity as Twitter in flagging outrageous claims whenever they’re made by Trump’s apologists.
Emeritus English professor and former Hayward resident David McGrath and is the author of "South Siders." Reach him at Profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!