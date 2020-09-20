David McGrath: Trump's allies risk Pontius Pilate's fate

“I’m not a big fan of Trump, but I like where he is taking the country.”
That was the explanation given by a friend for his intended vote on Nov. 3. Readers have likely heard or read similar versions from others:
“I like what Trump does, but I wish he’d tone it down and stay off Twitter.”
Or: “He has no filter. It’s just Trump being Trump.”
In addition to individual voters, many leading Republicans likewise soft-pedal or ignore Trump’s aberrant behavior, while refusing to break with him.
Examples are Sen. Lindsey Graham shrugging off evidence that Trump paid hush money to Stormy Daniels, saying that it would be too hard to prove it was a campaign violation; or former Republican presidential candidate and CNN commentator Rick Santorum describing Trump’s degrading comments about Mexico and immigrants as “unhelpful”; or Sen. Marco Rubio claiming he just “did not read” a presidential tweet falsely stating that an elderly protester knocked down and seriously hurt by the police in Buffalo was an Antifa leader who tried to set up the police.
These and other Trump disciples have become practiced in a one-two combination of disregarding Trump’s wickedness, while affirming his policies, believing, apparently, that Republican ends justify Trump’s pernicious means.
They hope to achieve Republican goals while remaining politically unharmed and untainted by his cruelty, bigotry and deceit.
Essentially, it is the “Pontius Pilate strategy,” in which they wash their hands of blame and responsibility for Trump, while taking pains not to alienate his base.
But as Pilate learned, it does not wash off.
In the New Testament of the Bible, Pharisees (a sect of religious elders), fearing the growing popularity of Jesus Christ, seized and brought him to Pilate, the Roman governor of Judea. They wanted Pilate to sentence Jesus to death for blasphemy.
Pilate knew that the Pharisees were conniving and wrong.
But to curry favor with them and their base, who were gathered there in a mob, he washed his hands in front of everyone, while saying: “I am innocent of this man’s blood; see to it yourselves.”
The consequences of his non-decision were the crucifixion of Jesus, generations of resentment against Jews, and Pilate’s eternal legacy as a weak and wishy-washy judge who was himself executed by Emperor Caligula and his corpse tossed into the Tiber River.
While it’s not likely that Donald Trump’s apologists will be similarly dispatched to a watery grave, they will ultimately be held culpable for his toxic actions.
More importantly, their claims of not being responsible, or of not being a “great fan” of Trump, will be seen as meaningless, when it’s clear that their winking acquiescence has enabled and abetted the catastrophes precipitated by Trump in the last four years.
Specifically, citizens and lawmakers understating the significance of Trump’s dishonesty (from lying about the size of his inauguration crowd to blaming Obama for Trump’s separating of immigrant children from their parents), cleared the way for more powerful lies, including his denial of pressuring Ukraine to help him get reelected, and the most recent revelation of his lies to the American people about the infectiousness and deadliness of the COVID-19 virus.
The former action, for which he was impeached, potentially caused the death of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers due to Trump’s withholding of $400 million in military aid for their war with Russia.
The latter action, unearthed recently by Trump’s own words in interviews with journalist Bob Woodward, caused the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent Americans, who could have survived with earlier alerts and national efforts at mitigation. But Trump’s lies about the disease’s grip and severity sabotaged any unified and effective response, silenced federal experts, and pressured states to take risks that made matters worse and numbers of fatalities higher.
Trump knowingly lied to 300 million Americans, fearing that the truth would collapse the stock market, the economy, and his reelection campaign.
And he was emboldened to do so because his supporters and political allies washed their hands of his earlier lies. But the stench of death, and the smoking ruins of the economy and the nation’s morale, they cannot wash away.
They own Trump. They own his disastrous reign.
Contributing columnist for Hayward's Sawyer County Record, David McGrath is author of "South Siders." Reach him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
