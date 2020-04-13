David McGrath: Role reversals in the coronavirus crisis

So Marianne countered, telling my daughter that she reads several daily newspapers and is thoroughly informed of the dangers and how to stay safe. I chime in that my daily hour of aerobic exercise renders my immune system likely stronger than Janet’s own.

Now we are being mean back, I suppose, and Janet is exasperated. She says she just cannot bear to lose us. Or to have to break the news to her daughter that Mimi and Grampy are gone.

Her words, not to mention her tears, jar some sense into my thick skull.

Yes, we are the baby boomer culture, famous for not accepting the status quo. For not blindly accepting the mores of our parents and ushering in the sexual revolution. For not blindly accepting the proclamations of our government and opposing the Vietnam War.

But when we balk at accepting the evidence in medical science that aging naturally causes the production of white cells in the bone marrow to slow down, precipitating a decline in immune function, our children are absolutely right to yell.

The coronavirus does not care about our daily exercise, our yoga, our herbal teas and supplements, or our low-fat diets. Like a hungry wolf on the prowl, it kills more easily the sick, the weak and the old.