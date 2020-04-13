David McGrath: Role reversals in the coronavirus crisis

“Why were you being mean to Mimi and Grampy?”
The question from my three-year-old granddaughter, Summer, which she posed during the family dinner hour, caught my daughter Janet and her husband Kevin by surprise.
Janet, now teaching her high school English classes online, and Kevin, a program director for IBM also working from home, were patient and frank in answering her.
"We love Mimi and Grampy very much," they told her. But they wanted to make sure that the grandparents, Marianne and I, followed directions to stay home and not risk exposure to the virus. “Germs” was the term they used with her, and Mimi and Grampy could get very sick if the germs got inside them. In the same way that Summer needed to follow directions not to touch the stove or to run into the street, Momma had "loudly" told Mimi and Grampy to stay away from the germs.
The whole thing started when Marianne let slip in a phone conversation to our elder daughter Jackie that Grampy — okay, that I, yours truly, had gone to Home Depot. This led to multiple text messages between both daughters, and then finally to Marianne, that the two of us were not being sufficiently safe and responsible.
When Janet and Summer came with the groceries the next day and Janet repeated her concern, I nodded. And I think I smiled.
I assured her that I acted safely. And that it was, in fact, necessary travel in order to buy a roll of 12-gauge wire to repair an electrical connection. At the store, I wore gloves and stayed clear of any customers and clerks, which is easy to do in Home Depot’s cavernous isles and at self-service cash registers.
Back home, I cleaned the wire with alcohol and ditched the gloves. No worries.
Which is probably when Summer first thought she sensed meanness and ran behind Grampy’s chair, when her mother "emphatically" reminded me that Mimi and I were over 65, and that she already told us she would go out to get anything we needed, since we were too vulnerable to the virus.
It was an episode of role reversal for both me and Marianne — what may have also prompted my initial smile.
To my children, I’ve always been the dad who can fix anything: A car that won’t start. A bad light switch. A school term paper that was stalled.
And Marianne is the problem solver: Financial decisions, dating woes, or how to gracefully decline a friend’s request. She is the ultimate Mom, not just having raised her own three children, but also some of their playmates for several years, when she provided day care for a handful of teachers’ kids, before she went back to teaching herself.
We are still those same people, to whom our children are lately “being mean,” at least in the innocent blue eyes of my granddaughter.
So Marianne countered, telling my daughter that she reads several daily newspapers and is thoroughly informed of the dangers and how to stay safe. I chime in that my daily hour of aerobic exercise renders my immune system likely stronger than Janet’s own.
Now we are being mean back, I suppose, and Janet is exasperated. She says she just cannot bear to lose us. Or to have to break the news to her daughter that Mimi and Grampy are gone.
Her words, not to mention her tears, jar some sense into my thick skull.
Yes, we are the baby boomer culture, famous for not accepting the status quo. For not blindly accepting the mores of our parents and ushering in the sexual revolution. For not blindly accepting the proclamations of our government and opposing the Vietnam War.
But when we balk at accepting the evidence in medical science that aging naturally causes the production of white cells in the bone marrow to slow down, precipitating a decline in immune function, our children are absolutely right to yell.
The coronavirus does not care about our daily exercise, our yoga, our herbal teas and supplements, or our low-fat diets. Like a hungry wolf on the prowl, it kills more easily the sick, the weak and the old.
And though unpleasant, it’s probably good for our granddaughter to see her parents doing the right thing, even if it means acting mean toward Mimi, who gives the best hugs, and Grampy, who sings “All the Pretty Little Horses” at nap time.
Because this is a matter of life and death.
And of love, above all else.
Former Hayward resident David McGrath is author of "South Siders," a recently completed collection of columns about life in the upper Midwest. Contact him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
