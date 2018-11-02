I used to wonder if I were just imagining the differences in the weather.
But spending summers in Hayward in the early 70s, we used to take delight in the cooler temperatures. It would be a stifling 90 degrees in Chicago in August, and we'd drive up for a vacation to Spider Lake where we wore jackets after supper.
None of the rental cabins was air-conditioned, though most had a space heater for chilly nights.
So when we built our first cottage near Winter in 1986, we gave no thought to AC, though a wood stove from Menards was the central feature of our family room.
But conditions seemed to change in the years following, as we started to get at least one week per summer with oppressive heat and humidity. With each successive year, another day or two of misery was added. We finally bought an air conditioner on wheels for the cabin, and a window unit for the master bedroom.
Then came 2012, when the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture revised its Plant Hardiness Zone map showing seasonal weather averages, as reported by Cap Times reporter Steve Elbow (“Climate change is here: Wisconsin is seeing earlier springs, later falls, less snow and more floods,” 11/15/2017).
And one of the most noticeable changes was in the state of Wisconsin, particularly the shaded area covering Sawyer County.
In the old calendar, the Hayward area was shaded with the department's color designation for the coldest extremes, from -35 to -40 below. But in the new calendar, there was no such designation. None in the entire state!
So it was not just my imagination, according to researchers at the UW-Madison. Between 1950 and 2006, sub-zero days in northwestern Wisconsin decreased by two to three weeks. And scientists forecast that they will decrease by another two to three weeks by 2050, thanks to global warming.
Milder winters have produced other changes here. The Environmental Protection Agency reported that since 2010, Wisconsin has endured 35 percent more precipitation on the rainiest days, and five separate 100-year floods. Freak flooding is something we witnessed ourselves in Hayward in July 2016.
And no resort owners needed the EPA to tell them about the negative effects of shorter winters for their bottom lines over the past 20 years. Northwoods winter recreation, which depends on skiing, snowmobiling and ice fishing, has lost as much as $179 million per mild winter, not even including losses from cancellation of the Birkebeiner in 2017.
Global warming also means a decline in birch, aspen, and balsam fir in the forests, in favor of red pine and oak trees (46 percent of Wisconsin is covered by forests).
Additionally, since ticks become active at 45 degrees Fahrenheit, greater warmth and shorter winters have been raising their numbers, along with infections of Lyme disease.
I am not a scientist. But as a fisherman, I noticed, as have fellow anglers, that many lakes like the Chippewa Flowage and Lake Winter have become better habitat for largemouth bass, a warm water species. The EPA has confirmed this as another outcome of climate change: a reduction in cold-water species like walleye and trout. Today's 326,183 acres of Wisconsin walleye habitat is projected to drop to only 47,000 acres by 2040!
The most recent Pew Survey found that 97 percent of scientists agree that this threat is manmade. But since the scientists also believe we can slow or stop, if not reverse, the harm by reducing carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, it is incumbent upon me and everyone else who loves this land to do what we can to support such solutions.
I also have friends and neighbors in the Hayward area who love this part of the country as much or more than I do. They hunt or fish, and many make their living off the land as trappers, loggers, or entrepreneurs in some facet of the tourism industry. They have more at stake than anyone else.
Certainly, we believed it when, say, approximately 97 percent of scientists maintained that smoking is bad for our health; or when nearly 97 percent proclaimed that lead in gasoline, paint, or the water supply could cause brain damage in our children, or even kill them. So it stands to reason for us to believe the 97 percent who postulate that we can and must put the brakes on climate change to save and protect the north country.
On the other hand, like the outliers who claim the earth is flat, President Trump called climate change a "hoax" and has withdrawn the U.S. From the Paris Accord, the worldwide agreement to confront and combat global warming.
Two weeks ago he hedged a bit, telling Leslie Stahl on "60 Minutes" that he is no longer a climate change denier, but that he still doesn't want to spend the money or risk jobs (though studies show that overall jobs would increase because of the alternative energy boom), to stop or prevent climate change. In other words, political considerations and favors owed to the coal industry and the oil barons are more important to him in the short term than saving the forests, rivers and lakes in Wisconsin and elsewhere.
The same is to be said of Gov. Scott Walker, whose appointees in the DNR have deleted references to climate change from their website. This is the department that's supposed to preserve natural resources.
Among the most notorious betrayers of the land is Congressman Sean Duffy, representing Hayward and District 7, who is in lockstep with Trump's anti-science position. The League of Conservation Voters gives him an abysmally low score of 2 percent, meaning he votes against conservation and the environment 98 percent of the time.
But on Nov. 6, Wisconsin voters themselves can make clear at the ballot box their own view on climate change, and help determine the future of the land we love.
David McGrath is a contributing columnist for Hayward's Sawyer County Record and author of "The Territory."
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.