David McGrath: My favorite slices of life from 2019

It was not until I was 6 years old that the abstract concept of a "new year" sank in, when my brothers Jimmy and Charlie told me that the previous year had died and that we would never see it again.
The mysterious loss, coupled with the mournful strains of “Auld Lang Syne” being played over the radio, caused me to erupt in tears, to the considerable amusement of my older siblings.
Residual effects of the childhood experience may still account for my wanting to slow down the march of time (not impossible according to Einstein’s theory) whenever we approach Dec. 31, by trying to recall and articulate the best portions of the previous year before turning our backs on it for good.
Therefore, I am officially labeling my favorite slices of life in 2019, in order not just to savor and relive the experiences, but to provoke readers to do the same and think of even better alternatives.
— First off, my favorite film of 2019 was "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story" by Martin Scorsese. It is the first time that a music documentary was my top cinematic selection, since it featured never-before-seen footage of the enigmatic Minnesotan interacting directly with other human beings and performing in concert prior to the era of MTV. And, of course you can’t ever go wrong with Scorsese, whose production defied all the previous impressions I had of Dylan by showing him as personable, funny, charismatic and, above all, happy young artist, who would rather sing and play the guitar, piano or harmonica, than eat, drink or sleep. He did, however, seem to also love driving, insisting on taking the wheel of the bus which transported The Band and all his celebrity guests and groupies from town to town on their month long tour.
— My favorite person of 2019 was and still is my granddaughter who, in addition to being the smartest cutest, and most athletic 3-year-old in America, has already acquired skills in debate and argumentation that are downright presidential:
Grampy: "How’s Grampy’s little meatball?"
Granddaughter: "No, you’re a meatball!"
— Speaking of the president, my selection of favorite dog of 2019 is a no brainer: Conan, the courageous Belgian Malinois that was injured during the raid in which terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed. During a photo op when the president recognized the dog’s heroism, it was clear that the famously germophobic Trump avoided petting Conan or massaging his ears, while keeping a safe distance from the canine and inserting Vice President Pence in the space between — as a buffer or possible sacrifice. The last hope here is that while his lies, corruption, cruelty and cluelessness have done nothing to change the minds of Trump’s base, perhaps visual evidence that he’s among the only dog-unfriendly presidents in our history might finally bring a portion of them to their senses.
--My favorite quote of 2019 was issued by Baltimore Ravens NFL star Lamar Jackson, one of many African American quarterbacks who performance has disproved the racist and absurd notion that they are more athletic but less cerebral than their white counterparts. Following another Sunday win showcasing brilliant team leadership, Jackson destroyed critics who had earlier made the same stereotypical and derisive observation about him, when he remarked at the press briefing after the game: “Not bad for a running back.”
— My favorite restaurant of 2019 was Frankie’s Pizza over in Hayward. Originating in nearby Ashland, Frankie’s Chicago-style thin pizza is made with fresh dough, fresh sliced mozzarella, a secret red sauce recipe and beef or sausage from Lynn’s Custom Meats, right there in town. Unlike way too many pizza joints, Frankie’s eschews factory beer in favor of local draft brews like River Pig Ale from Hayward’s Angry Minnow Brewery, and New Glarus’ Spotted Cow, a farmhouse ale known throughout the Midwest as the beer most likely to be smuggled back home by vacationers and travelers from all over the country. For me, Frankie’s one-two punch of rich and savory pizza with uniquely outstanding beer borders on a religious experience.
— My favorite Christmas gift received in 2019 was a fish saver device manufactured by Roy’s Electric Reels. Understand that large fish caught from prodigious depths in the Great Lakes or elsewhere are subject to barotrauma, or the “bends,” which contributes to the 40% mortality rate of released fish. But the metal doohickey I received that resembles a giant safety pin, and which you attach to the end of your fishing line, enables you to send a fish back down to his home depth as quickly as possible, to save his life. I love to fish, and I love it even more when the survival rate of those we release is closer to 100%.
—Finally, my favorite two words of 2019 are not what you are at this very moment assuming to be, “OK, boomer,” the popular, trending phrase uttered ironically by young folks when arguing with old folks set in their ways. Rather, my favorites are another pair of words directed at an old-timer, which I hear a lot at home, or at my daughter’s house — and which get my attention, lower my blood pressure, and never fail to touch my heart: “Hey, Grampy."
David McGrath is a columnist for Hayward's Sawyer County Record, emeritus English professor at College of DuPage and author of the novel "Siege at Ojibwa." Reach him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.