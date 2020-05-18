David McGrath: Me, me, me!

What's the reason for those drivers who cut in front of you without flashing a turn signal?

Or the grocery shopper with the overflowing cart standing in front of you in the checkout aisle for 10 items or less?

Or how about the one on a cell phone at the airport, speaking loud enough to force everyone in Gates 14 through 17 to listen to the conversation?

Did you ever stop to think that these might all be the same people? That the person imposing his voice like a foghorn on poor airline passengers, is the same one lacking the courtesy to signal which way their car is going to turn? Or who thinks nothing of opening the driver’s window to toss out a food wrapper or a cigarette butt?

And if for once you’d like to vent and give all the inconsiderates a piece of your mind, you can likely find clusters of them gathered these days in Madison, Sacramento, Honolulu and other state capitals, protesting the coronavirus restrictions imposed by their governors.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

For while they may appear on the TV news to be diverse groups with respect to gender, age and choice of firearm, they do all have one important thing in common: self-absorption.