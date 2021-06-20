David McGrath: Looking back on the special moments of fatherhood

One of my favorite fatherly recollections was when my 6-year-old daughter Jackie came home from first grade and unloaded her backpack onto the kitchen table: a box of crayons, a stack of papers with stickers from the teacher, her Bert and Ernie lunchbox, and a miniature blue race car. When I asked where she got the car, an unfamiliar toy, she said it belonged to her classmate Jason, who was very sad it was broken.
“I told him you can fix anything, Daddy,” she said with a giant smile.
It took me a second or two to find my voice before I could tell her I would try. Truth be told, there were likely many things I could not fix. But as a rookie teacher with a new family, I had to learn to do things myself since we could not afford repairmen. You can bet I spent extra time repairing the tiny toy car so Jackie wouldn't disappoint her classmate.
All of my best moments as a father are similar to the toy car story: something brief and shared by one of my three children.
In 2002, for instance, my son Mike applied to medical school. He already had two different majors and seemed to have been in college forever, so his mother and I were skeptical. We didn't discourage him, but we tried our best to prepare him for possible rejection.
What really got to me was that in the essay portion of his application, he wrote that part of his interest in wanting to diagnose medical mysteries came from watching and helping me build our cabin near Hayward, and fix things for our family and friends. Months passed, the telephone rang, and Mike gave us the news that he was accepted.
This is the same boy who was born 25 years earlier as our first child. His was a posterior birth (face down rather than up), so he ended up badly bruised from the forceps. Both mother and child had to stay an extra day or so in the hospital. I remember during that time I stopped at my mother's house, where she and Dad were packing for a move up north for a job transfer. I walked through the door to the dining room to tell her Marianne had just given birth to a boy when I stopped mid-sentence. That I felt a sob coming on was a total shock and surprise. I was not one to lose composure, especially over good news; but my mother, of course, fully understood.
Fast forward 30 years. My younger daughter Janet was driving with her “serious” boyfriend to join us in Hayward. When they arrived about two hours later than expected, Janet explained they had made many stops so she could show Kevin all the places that were special to her as a child — from the park in Cadot on the Yellow River where we used to stop for a picnic lunch to the site of our first cabin on Bluegill Lake near Winter.
Pointing out familiar places to someone is a common practice. But for a parent to hear his kid valuing childhood experiences in that way is the best kind of love and affirmation.
Probably best to conclude this immodest parental preening before I lose all my readers, so I'll finish off with the child I started with.
When Jackie was at a turning point at the University of Missouri, confronting obstacles and losing confidence, she started carrying a little book with her that she read from time to time but mostly hung onto when she needed a morale boost. When she told me it was a copy of Artful Dodge, a literary magazine with my first short story, I was humbled and surprised. The timely connection that it provided between the two of us was more important than the publication or anything else I could have done.
I've had more than my share of happy Father's Days, and most weren't even in June.
David McGrath is a contributing columnist for the Sawyer County Record.
