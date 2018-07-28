Is anyone else starting to feel compassion for beleaguered Trump supporters?
The daily barrage of satirical criticism by TV comedians and talks show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers, Jimmy Fallon, and Trevor Noah cannot be very pleasant for them.
And MSNBC, might just as well have been "Saturday Night Live," with SNL's weekly mockery of administration officials led by Alec Baldwin and his inspired but profoundly disrespectful impressions.
Whatever happened to the notion of “equal time”?
Should the 63 million adults who voted for Trump have to resort to watching old movies for their nightly entertainment?
Even there, the world of Hollywood offers little respite: Popular actors from Don Cheadle and George Clooney, to Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence are among those who have engaged in presidential character disparagement.
Robert Di Nero's profane insult at the Tony Awards likely conflicted Trump followers about some of their favorite films of all times, including "Godfather Part II."
Of course, they still have Scott Baio and James Woods on their side. But Baio ("Joanie Loves Chachi") hasn't appeared in anything since, literally, the last century; and Woods was famously dropped by his agent on the Fourth of July.
Music has become another entertainment casualty for Trump stalwarts, who may have had to swear off listening to rock, hip-hop, and country by artists lambasting their leader.
Not that it was much of a hardship to turn off Neil Young or David Crosby, old liberals since Woodstock. But having to deprive themselves of “Make America Great” non-believers like Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Def Leppard, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, U2, Shakira, John Legend, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, and Beyonce, did not leave a heck of a lot left on their cell phones and MP3 players.
Except for some stuff by Kid Rock.
And, seriously, how many hours can one abide the Kid's knockoffs of Leonard Skynard?
Books? Forget about it. Certainly not the bestsellers of Stephen King, whom the president had to block on Twitter. Nor any others by elitist literary types like Ta-Nehisi Coates, David Remnick, Alice Walker, Sherman Alexie, Richard Ford, or Rita Dove, who have all wielded poison pens against the White House.
(Those nose-in-the-air authors align perfectly with the academics in our nation's universities, where anti-Trump professors outnumber pro-Trump professors by a ratio of 12-1.)
As if that were not enough, then came the cold shoulder of the sports world, with NBA superstar LeBron James calling Trump a bum, and Warriors Coach Gregg Popovich lecturing him like a bench-warming pariah.
And the long-suffering Trumpers in Philadelphia had their celebration of the Super Bowl cut short and ruined by their Eagle heroes-turned-villains, whom the president had to dis-invite to the White House.
Perhaps worst of all, conservative columnists have joined the Never-Trump movement, in deed if not in name.
Michael Gerson, for example, has been writing an essay a week for nearly two years slamming the administration. Yes, Trump's disciples might explain him away as a former speech writer for G.W. Bush, a Trump foe. But it still smarts.
And they might also rationalize that the late Charles Krauthamer was probably already sick and disoriented when he turned.
But then there were Max Boot and Kathleen Parker; David Brooks, Jennifer Rubin, Mona Charen, and Steve Schmidt. All in perfect health, all of the political right, all waxing eloquent against their president.
Enough syndicated columnists to tempt disciples to unsubscribe, but not before they awakened in shock one morning to see that George Will, among the most erudite and articulate spokespersons for conservatism, has had it up to here with their president.
George Will, for heaven's sake, with a column about Trump after his performance at the Helsinki summit with Putin, entitled, "Sad, Embarrassing Wreck of a Man" (July 17 in the Washington Post).
And that was the moment I felt bad for his base.
For is it fair that when the brightest, funniest, most creative, and most talented Americans have expressed disgust with Trump, that it's his poor voters who must endure freeze-outs, humiliation, excoriation?
If I may presume to answer for other administration resistors, we think not. In fact, we invite you with open arms to stand with us, instead.
You can even keep you politics, beliefs, and values, which is possible since you'd only be renouncing one man, for whose mistakes, lies, and cruelties you should not have to suffer.
Nor need you feel guilty of betrayal. For as soon as you leave, he will say you are of low IQ, are overrated, unsuccessful, and a showboat. And that you always were all those things, and that he always knew.
Whereas, we forgive you. We understand. We will welcome you back into the fold of all that's good in America.
Contributing columnist for Hayward's Sawyer County Record, David McGrath is Emeritus English professor, College of DuPage, and author of "The Territory." profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com
