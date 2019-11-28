From homicides to natural catastrophes, newspapers must report terrible and depressing events every day. And while editors strive to balance the bad news with a few uplifting stories, there is never enough space for them all.
This is why, on Thanksgiving, we might all find encouragement in certain ordinary, non-newsworthy acts of strangers and friends that restore our faith in humanity, including precious things people do when they think no one is watching.
I’m thankful, for example, for the 40-something man with big sunglasses and a purple stocking hat whom I watched in the rear view mirror at a stoplight two weeks ago as he sang and danced to a song on the radio with no one else in the car. How hopeful and encouraging it can be to see a fellow human being consumed with pure joy.
And who does not adore those neighbors walking their dogs, who are eager to tell you exactly what their pet is thinking? As when I stooped to nuzzle Buddy, a brown and white pit bull mix, while his owner — who introduced herself as Jan — spoke in Buddy’s behalf: “Don’t stop, Mister. A little more under the ear. Ah! That’s it. I can sit here all day.”
“See you later, Buddy. Good boy.”
“Don’t go, Mister. Just one more rub. Please?”
I like Buddy well enough. But what I’m most thankful for is the love and enthusiasm of his anthropomorphizing owner, whom I couldn’t wait to write about in this column.
I'm thankful, too, for the hikers, joggers and speed walkers traveling the opposite way, who smile, nod or raise their hand to wave. Slight effort, to be sure, but in spite of having to repeat the gesture dozens of times each morning, they know the importance of acknowledging that we’re both alive, or we’re all in this together, or simply that we’re both so lucky for the sweet, still air and plum-colored light on a chilly fall morning.
The same goes for men who still tip their hats in greeting. I thought it an obsolete custom, from when actor Jimmy Stewart or Gary Cooper used to touch the crown of their fedora to say hello, or goodbye, or excuse me, in black-and-white films. But then a student of mine in the school parking lot raised his hand to the visor of his baseball hat, making me thankful for how a brief salute out of kindness can penetrate a generational wall.
How about my Uber driver, who kept the conversation going while dropping me off at a pub and restaurant so that he could finish a compelling story of how he had gone from being a professional soccer player in Macedonia five years earlier, to his second job as a youth soccer coach? While the motive for his loquaciousness might have been partly to earn from me a five-star driver rating, I am fully in favor of and thankful for any system that increases friendly human interaction.
Who does not know at least one conversationalist who will touch the top of your hand, or gently tap your shoulder — an intimacy lately frowned upon by many as intrusion into personal space? Don't count me among them, though. Maybe it's because I was a shy, insecure teenager, self-doubting my worth, that now I am appreciative of such tokens of warmth.
And thank goodness for contagious laughter. My attempts at humor are often more lame than funny, so that when lifelong friend Mike Pavlik clutches his belly and laughs, I realize there’s a dollop of charity mixed in with the mirth.
Speaking of which, can there be any more focused listener than the one who can finish your sentences? With fishing buddy Jerry Lemoine, it becomes a sprint to the finish line of a topic, as he races to complete my thought:
“Say, Jerry, the one thing about Game of Thrones that makes me crazy is way too many…”
“Characters,” says Jerry.
“Yes. Also too much…”
“Jumping around?”
“Thank you!”
How lucky and thankful I am for a friend so attentive and willing to get inside my head!
Finally, I remain grateful for waitresses still calling customers “darlin'” and “honey.” Or for the waiter at the Mexican restaurant who took my wife's order, then turned and said, “And you, my friend?”
Some may say it's a meaningless ploy for bigger tips. A human transaction, I will agree; but which, like all the others, makes life better for you and me.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
Contributing columnist for Hayward's Sawyer County Record, David McGrath is author of "The Territory." Reach him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.