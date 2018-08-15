After a long absence from Hayward, I looked forward to reconnecting with my different types of friends, including people, woods, waters, and wildlife. Everything was perfect until the last day.
We arrived on Saturday evening, and the very next morning, I found that one need not attend Sunday services to feel spiritual in Hayward. I took the bicycle trail around the city, and the quietude, the two deer tiptoeing through a yard off Nyman Avenue, and the sweet chill in the early air all rekindled the love I have for this part of the country.
Later, we visited the houses we owned first on Bluegill Lake, and then on Moose Lake. We go mostly for the memories, like recalling the laughter of Mike, Jackie, and Janet as they leapt off the swim raft on little Bluegill Lake. Or fishing at dusk on Moose, and motoring home in semi-darkness, friendly bats swooping across my bow.
That the house on Bluegill still stands should not surprise me, but always does, since I struggled to build it alone back in 1986. And the owner of “our” house on Moose has landscaped it beautifully and renovated the deck.
In the evening, we went to the Hayward Steak House, where Marianne chose prime rib and I had broiled Canadian walleye. It was late and uncrowded, enabling us to enjoy an intimate dinner in the elegant cathedral-like dining room.
On Monday, I rented a kayak at M&M Rentals and drove to the Lost Land Lake boat launch on Upper A. Some of our earliest experiences in the north country were at Birchwood Resort and Lost Land Lake Lodge in the 1970s.
I will always remember, for example, getting caught in a lightning storm while fishing in the channel leading to Teal Lake and seeking shelter at Empire Lodge, where the owners gave us dry towels, warm drinks, and encouraging words for our trip home when the coast was finally clear.
Monday on Lost Land was sunny and clear, and I caught two nice-sized largemouth bass on a yellow 4-inch walk-a-dog type surface lure in shady areas under the trees. Drifting farther near shore in the kayak, I startled a muskie sunning in the shallows next to a dock, after which it made a noisy surge back to deep water.
But when I paddled to a favorite weed bed in front of Birchwood, I heard a sound which I initially took for a chainsaw; then, possibly, a swarm of bees. And that's when I saw the lime green quadrocopter drone flying overhead.
Two men in a pontoon boat seemed to be controlling the drone as it flew low over the water, then straight up to, perhaps, 200 feet. It wasn't much larger than an egg beater in a bowl.
It was not clear if they were using it to photograph themselves from above. Or maybe as some sort of aid for fishing, to maybe zoom in on what other anglers were using for bait? Or possibly just playing with it while drifting about on Lost Land Lake?
I decided I would ask the men. But as I began to paddle in their direction to get close enough to talk, they started the engine and headed out of the bay, the hydrocopter accompanying them, climbing, spiraling, and diving.
The buzzing, robotic remote-control miniature helicopter was a curious sight, and quite jarring to the serene, pastoral, and nostalgic experience I'd been having thus far.
Lost Land and Teal are supposedly the “quiet lakes” with a 10 mph speed limit to preclude noisy and wake-making water sports. While the drone was likely exceeding the limit, the flying techno toy was just as likely not specified or covered by any local laws.
A recent study by the University of Minnesota found that drones can cause stress to bears and to water fowl. And although the study did not examine fish, anglers who cast artificials are well aware that both predator and prey frequently react to flies and lures before they even hit the water.
Wisconsin does have a single statute, which prohibits drones from interfering with hunting or fishing. And Minnesota specifies the minimum distances that drones must stay away from individuals and private property. But neither has guidelines, as far as I know, restricting drones' proximity to wildlife or its habitat. No regulations to prevent interference with others' enjoyment of nature.
After paddling in and driving back to town, I told Marianne about my day on the water. We both agreed that as drones become more popular, more affordable, and more commonplace in the northland, the states, the counties, and the various lake associations might want to consider all the implications.
Emeritus English professor, College of DuPage, David McGrath is author of "The Territory." profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com
