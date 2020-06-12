David McGrath: Education is key to healing in Minneapolis, elsewhere

I am sure I haven’t been the only person who has recently researched the steps required to become a Minneapolis Police Department officer.
According to the department’s website, the steps include having an associate's degree or five years of continuous law enforcement or military experience; the completion of an online application; passing a physical agility test; passing background and drug tests; appearing in person for an oral exam and interview; passing medical and psychological exams, which may be supplemented by additional pre-employment testing, such as a polygraph test; and completing police academy training.
It is shockingly clear to the American TV audience that these minimum requirements are tragically flawed in one or multiple ways.
That’s because the death of the unarmed black citizen George Floyd while in police custody did not appear to be the result of an anomalous act by a single rogue cop. Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for a total of eight minutes, including after he appeared to lose consciousness and, ultimately, his life, could not have completed the act without the cooperation of three other officers — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng — who helped pin Floyd to the pavement and helped keep bystanders from interfering or even, possibly, preventing Floyd’s death.
Equally disturbing, none of the other three officers raised a hand to stop Chauvin from persisting in an action civilians could see was unnecessary, deadly and vile.
The efficient teamwork of violence displayed by the four cops within the structure and culture of a major metropolitan law enforcement agency screams for reformation of that agency — and in agencies in other cities throughout the country where unjustifiable police killings of African Americans have occurred.
In response, Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter; the three other officers face charges for aiding and abetting; and nationwide protests metastasized into rioting, vandalizing and looting.
But rather than proselytize about the need for house cleaning in the Minneapolis Police Department, it may be more helpful to begin by vetting the aforementioned minimum requirements for becoming a police officer, one criterion at a time. To that end, what would help to alter the department’s history of excessive reliance on violence to do their job, particularly against African Americans?
A good start would be with education, specifically adding a four-year college degree to the minimum requirements. In the Minneapolis Police status quo, neither a two-year associate’s degree, nor “five years experience” in the military or in some kind of law enforcement agency, nor a psychology exam, nor any amount of on-the-job training adequately disposes armed officers to be the best judges in situations involving human conflict and mortal risk. (Chauvin was a 19-year veteran.)
As our most important first responders, police are the leading edge of the intersection between government and its people. Like other ambassadors, they must represent the very best in America.
A policeman who has obtained a bachelor’s degree will have been ensconced for a lengthy period in his life in an atmosphere of learning and reflection with respect to logic, ethics, human and racial relations, history, psychology, sociology, political science and literature with its vicarious immersion in matters of morality, values, philosophy and decision making.
Granted, a college degree will not screen out every unfit candidate, including any for whom a badge is a license to bully, oppress or exercise dark impulses. But evidence indicates it is a good first step.
In the UK, where police officers must have more extensive education, there were no police killings throughout all of 2017, according to the Economist. Meanwhile in the U.S., there were 459. Yes, the UK has a smaller population and fewer guns. But 459 vs. zero?
A four-year degree is not a panacea. But it would be a practical start and likely a lot less expensive with regard to the increased patrolman’s wages that would become necessary compared to the enormous price we are currently paying for incompetent, ill-prepared or racist cops in Minneapolis, in Brunswick, Georgia, and elsewhere in our country.
Former Hayward resident David McGrath is author of "South Siders," a collection of columns on life in the Midwest. Reach him at Profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
