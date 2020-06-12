David McGrath: Education is key to healing in Minneapolis, elsewhere

As our most important first responders, police are the leading edge of the intersection between government and its people. Like other ambassadors, they must represent the very best in America.

A policeman who has obtained a bachelor’s degree will have been ensconced for a lengthy period in his life in an atmosphere of learning and reflection with respect to logic, ethics, human and racial relations, history, psychology, sociology, political science and literature with its vicarious immersion in matters of morality, values, philosophy and decision making.

Granted, a college degree will not screen out every unfit candidate, including any for whom a badge is a license to bully, oppress or exercise dark impulses. But evidence indicates it is a good first step.

In the UK, where police officers must have more extensive education, there were no police killings throughout all of 2017, according to the Economist. Meanwhile in the U.S., there were 459. Yes, the UK has a smaller population and fewer guns. But 459 vs. zero?