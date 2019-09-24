Pollsters, pundits, and historians have all speculated about the reasons for President Donald Trump’s unwavering support from his base, in spite of the unceasing multitude of misstatements and missteps that would have doomed conventional politicians.
The loyalty of Trump’s supporters, however, may mimic a phenomenon similar to the perverse popularity once upon a time enjoyed by Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.
Bonnie and Clyde were a Depression-era couple infamous as lawbreakers, but also as America’s darlings from 1931 to 1934.
That they were folk heroes is largely attributable to the fact that they stole from banks, which were virulently reviled for taking so many people’s homes.
It also helped that they were not just any masked, anonymous bandits, but an unmarried couple in love and on the run. And Bonnie was attractive, manifested in multiple photographs left at a hideout, along with poetry she wrote, all of which was circulated in newspapers nationwide.
The public forgave them their Robin Hood-style “mischief,” while celebrating their nobler deeds, such as when they took hostages during robberies but gave them cash for their troubles and trip back home.
Their felicitous legend came to a sobering end when their brutal murder of two motorcycle cops in Grapevine, Texas, was graphically described in the press, and people were finally awakened to the reality that these were not matinee idols, but violent criminals responsible for 13 murders in all.
Trump is also a product of the times, having politically emerged on the heels of the Great Recession and Barack Obama’s presidency, when many working-class whites feared the loss of their majority status and influence.
The strategy for his presidential run was to target the perceived enemies of this group — such as urban elites like Obama, invading immigrants gobbling up jobs and Democrats who raise their taxes and funnel the money to welfare recipients, minorities, foreigners and Democrats’ friends like NATO.
Trump subsequently won the presidency, though losing the popular vote, thanks to white and rural America cornering the Electoral College vote in pivotal states.
Unlike Barrow and Parker, Trump is no murderer, though he did once brag that he could become one in Times Square with no loss of support from his base.
But allegations of lies, misuse of campaign funds and the appointment of cronies and hacks to offices for which they’re unqualified (leading to the fastest revolving door in White House history); also, charges that he uses his office to enrich himself and his family; multiple accusations of sexual improprieties; and obstruction of justice detailed in the Mueller Report — all of this “mischief” means little to his adoring fans.
Instead, they celebrate his patriotism and “grit,” when he hugs the American flag on stage, or taunts his critics with derisive or even racist nicknames like "Sleepy Joe" or "Pocahontas."
So all the claims about his lies, ethics violations and criminal behavior have caused zero loss of support from his base. And Trump sustains the support with monthly rallies in Republican strongholds, where he repeats what are considered “coded” racist attacks against socialists, crime-infested neighborhoods or opponents who are weak on crime, have a low IQ, or who should go back to where they came from.
It conceivable, however, that Trump’s mythical standing, like Bonnie and Clyde’s, will also end badly when his constituency, about to feel sharp pain from his huge tax hike and in the form of tariffs for his ill-advised but prideful trade war, are finally awakened to the reality of the corruption, incompetence and destructiveness of his presidency.
David McGrath is a contributing columnist for Hayward's Sawyer County Record and author of "The Territory." He can be reached at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.