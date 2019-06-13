At the college where I teach, two of our part-time instructors were called on the carpet for “politicking” in their classes about 15 years ago.
One, for showing his students Michael Moore's film "Fahrenheit 9/11," a documentary that was fiercely and satirically critical of the George W. Bush presidency, and the other for hosting a guest lecturer who was also a Bush critic.
Because it was a personnel matter, the disciplining was done in secret, and the rest of the faculty only found out when the school's president partially disclosed the incident as a warning to us all.
Most states have laws prohibiting politicking by teachers at public colleges and universities, which means campaigning in the classroom for or against a candidate running for office.
All of this poses a dilemma when I return to school next fall — for we will be in the throes of the upcoming 2020 national election. And if I do the job I am supposed to do according to the official course description of Composition 101 and 102, I will have to teach my students that nearly everything that President Donald Trump says and writes is wrong — that nearly everything he says and writes is antithetical to what they will learn about logic, argumentation and communication.
This is not some clever hook on which to hang a newspaper column. I teach the two courses mandated in every college and university in the U.S., which require students to apply Aristotle's principles of logic in persuasive essay writing (Composition 101), and to successfully complete an extensive, formal argumentative essay using acceptable (MLA) standards of documentation (Composition 102).
In plain terms, that means learning the right way to debate or prove a point in an essay, and how to back up your points with credible evidence.
For the past two years, President Trump has repeatedly violated those rules of logic in ways that have ruined his credibility. And on countless occasions, he has falsified, omitted or ignored evidence that underscores the truth.
So a problem will arise when it looks like “politicking,” though I'm only doing my job.
When, for example, we're studying common logical violations in Comp 101, I must provide examples of the ad hominem fallacy (attacking the man), which is an invalid way to argue since it is a personal attack of an opponent instead of his idea.
Example: Senator John Doe's proposed bill to reduce unemployment with a jobs training program should be voted down. In 2002, Doe himself was fired from a job for excessive absence and tardiness. What can such a loser know about jobs training?
The senator's punctuality and attendance years ago has nothing to do with the merit of his proposal. So this is a faulty argument which distracts from the truth, confuses the debate and hinders communication and understanding.
As soon as I cite such an example in class, 27 students will undoubtedly be reminded of Trump's barrage of ad hominem tweets, since he posts them daily. Certainly, at least one industrious student will raise her hand to reference, for example, Trump's attack of an Indiana judge's decision to halt his immigration policy, saying that since the judge was of Mexican heritage, he couldn't render a fair decision.
Or when Trump's attacked Joe Biden's IQ., or Marco Rubio's height, or Carly Fiorina's face — all examples of his fallacious arguments to show why he, instead of them, deserves the presidency.
I will be duty-bound to characterize those as ad hominem fallacies being committed in order to confuse the issue and hide the truth.
In Comp 102, I will also likely have to disavow Trump when a student includes in his research paper a so-called fact, without a basis, as in the following: “Many people have said that climate change, even if it does exist, is not caused by man, but by natural phenomena.”
When I inform that student that he needs a “citation” showing authoritative evidence for his statement from a reputable news source that's been edited and corroborated, or from a peer-reviewed journal, what will likely ring in the student's ears, instead, are all the times his president has gotten away with it, using phrases like “many people believe,” “I've been told,” and “many have said,” as a preface to statements which actual research proves to be false.
I'll have to explain that the president did not, in fact, get away with it, but did further damage to his credibility with undocumented, baseless declarations.
Another student might try to document a similar “fact” with an unreliable source. He may, for example, support an argument that vaping poses no health risk, by using a quotation from an individual's blog, or a vaping company's website.
I will then teach the same student that self interested sources — uncorroborated, unedited, un-reviewed — are not to be believed, as when President Trump retweets an individual, or repeats a theory he heard on the highly disreputable radio show InfoWars.
I am just one teacher who will be teaching 27 students in English composition next fall. Across the nation, there will be tens of thousands of composition teachers, with hundreds of thousands of students, all required to learn the myriad of ways that the President of the United States tries to conceal or slant the truth.
And it will not be “politicking” they are guilty of, but education.
David McGrath is a contributing columnist for Hayward's Sawyer County Record, an emeritus English professor at the College of DuPage, and author of the novel "Siege at Ojibwa." Email him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com
