Following almost two years of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation, during which I wrote over a dozen related columns, I am now copacetic, or, at least, philosophical about the outcome.
I stand ready to move on to the next logical question of where will it all lead (Trump's post-game lie of “total exoneration” notwithstanding) with the following five observations:
First, Mueller's finding that there was insufficient evidence of the Trump administration colluding with Russia was not that surprising and actually makes some kind of sense. President Donald Trump and his merry-go-round of fired, jailed or resigning colleagues were never possessed of the savvy, courage or creativity to initiate a complex conspiracy with Russia — or anyone else for that matter. Yes, Don Jr. giddily responded to Russian overtures of collusion, but the entire band never could get their act together to be even a Russian accessory, let alone the mastermind.
Secondly, the conclusion reached by Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, allegedly based on Mueller's findings that an obstruction of justice charge could not be brought, was a little more puzzling. Every American with a television set or cell phone saw evidence of Trump's attempted interference, from his 2017 confession to NBC news anchor Lester Holt about firing FBI Director James Comey in an effort to stop the Russian investigation, to 22 months of Trump's trash-tweeting the special prosecutor and openly trying to intimidate witnesses.
Barr and Rosenstein's circular legal contention that there can be no crime of obstruction since Trump tried to cover up an investigation of something (Russian collusion) that Mueller said did not turn out to be a crime, is, first of all, mind-rattling. Secondly, it dramatizes the fact that the so-called rule of law and the profession of lawyering are no more an exact science than, say, literature or astronomy.
Third, it is fairly clear that no matter which way the secret Mueller report turned out, it does not erase the evidence publicly available to the entire world that our president remains the following: a habitual liar (8,158 lies in first two years of presidency, as documented by the New York Times); a racist (declaring “fine people” among the Nazis in Charlottesville); a bully (separating immigrant children from their parents, locking them in cages); a coward (dodging the draft with phantom bone spurs, while envying and insulting a real American hero in John McCain); and an unindicted felon (Person #1 in court transcripts) for campaign finance violations, on whose behalf his personal attorney Michael Cohen was sentenced to jail for buying the silence of Trump's paramours.
Fourth, there continue to be additional ongoing investigations into the administration's nefarious conduct (congressional and state), along with some of the same disturbing questions, such as why Trump persists in coddling the despotic leaders of Russia, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia while casting aspersions on American institutions.
Finally, the effects of what is so far a Trump-friendly Mueller report, but which may cause the president embarrassing problems when and if it is finally publicly disseminated, does not hold much promise of changing the minds of his supporters.
Trump's base, we know, would have stuck by him even if the Mueller report demanded his immediate imprisonment. Yes, it may seem hard to understand why they would champion a cruel, conceited, pathological liar who manipulates them to vote against their own best interests by appealing to fear and prejudice.
Yet Trump supporters can actually be understood by comparing them to loyal sports fans who, because they have cast their lot and identity with a man and his party, have developed an us-against-them mentality. Trump could very well end up being considered the worst president in history, but he is the anchor of their community or fan club, to which their sense of belonging only strengthens with continued adversity.
If Cub fans were able to back the worst loser in baseball for 108 years, two years of Trump misanthropy is a walk in the park for his people.
Contributing columnist for Hayward's Sawyer County Record and emeritus English professor, College of DuPage, David McGrath is author of "The Territory." mcgrathd@dupage.edu
