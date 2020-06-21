David McGrath: Are dads overrated?

For example, removing the hooks from Mike’s knee saved me from having to make a 38-mile drive to the hospital in nearby Hayward. It also spared me the cost of our Blue Cross deductible payment for an emergency room visit, which we supplanted with a thorough washing of Mike’s knee in warm, soapy water, followed by application of Neosporin and a Band-Aid.

So does it not seem more like a case of pragmatism and self-reliance, than any sort of paternal dedication?

The same goes for the memorable Saturday when I accompanied my elder daughter Jackie when she purchased her first car. Was it really a loving manifestation of dear old Dad’s support, or his determination to not get bested by a slick salesman?

When I used to sing “All the Pretty Little Horses” to my younger daughter Janet at nap time, and read her the poetry of James Wright at night: was it really an expression of pure affection, or simply desire for a quiet evening with my wife?

Or how about teaching all three of my children right from wrong? A matter of paternal pride and principle, or a pecuniary interest in keeping them out of jail and avoiding exorbitant attorney fees?

Am I onto something here, calling an end to the hypocrisy of Father’s Day with these dispassionate rationales?