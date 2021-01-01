David McGrath: 7 New Year’s resolutions for keeping money in your pocket

As we say goodbye and good riddance to 2020, the New Year gleams like a yellow brick road to better days.
But the early going may prove steep because of a pandemic depressed economy with heavy personal debt and high unemployment. Which is why the most pragmatic New Year’s resolutions might be those that save us money.
Unlike thornier resolutions such as giving up chocolate or exercising daily, these are painless since they cut out those things that we never needed in the first place.
For example, stop paying an extra $300 a year for premium gasoline, or what was once called “ethyl.” Premium, also known as supreme or extra, is the same as regular, but with more detergent and other additives, which AAA says is a waste of money, regardless of what’s in your owner’s manual. And for anyone still in doubt, NPR’s beloved “Car Talk” gurus Tom and Ray once famously explained that modern fuel injected engines render ethyl extraneous, so “ stop lining the pockets of oil companies, OK?”
Next, it is time, finally, to open the trap door on pajamas. Who knew that we’ve been frittering away an average of $40 on an article of clothing that is not only unneeded, but bad for our health? I became aware during an unseasonably cold camping trip to the Boundary Waters National Forest in Minnesota, when a fellow camper, an Army veteran who had bivouacked in Germany in the winter, said my teeth would stop chattering if I went “commando” (naked) in the sleeping bag in order to circulate my body heat more efficiently. He was right, and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine seconded his advice: “Wearing pajamas can actually alter your body’s natural temperature and negatively impact your sleep cycle … (which) can cause anxiety, overeating, and weight gain.”
You can also save between $8-10 dollars every week, $40 a month, or nearly $500 a year by swearing off no non-alcoholic beer. No matter what inspired you to buy it in the first place (calories, temperance, health), it tastes nothing like beer and a lot like mouthwash that does nothing to cure bad breath. I’ve tried them all, from the factory beer brands, to the fancy imports, and you’re better off with ginger ale, cola, root beer, Kool Aid, orange juice or rain water.
Not long after my brother Charlie graduated from pharmacy school, he warned me and my brothers not to buy supplemental vitamins, since we’d be literally flushing our hard earned wages down the toilet — though he put it in less delicate terms. Any doubts I may have had about Charlie’s advice were soundly erased by researchers at Johns Hopkins University this past year, when they determined that multivitamins don't cut the risk for heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline or premature death, while Vitamin E and beta-carotene supplements actually cause harm. So guard your health by boycotting vitamins and using the average $129 annual savings to buy fresh grapes, apples and real beer.
Save another $400 by avoiding, like the plague, home warranties — those annual policies that promise to replace or repair anything broken. After the realtor advised we purchase one for the 12-year-old house we were looking at, I filed a claim for a washing machine that stopped working three months after we moved in. I agreed on the phone to pay the $50 for a service call, after which the repair person approved by the home warranty company came out, said we needed a new machine, but listed the problem as a “pre-existing condition,” explaining that it was on its way to breaking down before we showed up. Duh! What isn’t headed toward breakdown or obsolescence as soon as it leaves the factory? Nonetheless, the diagnosis led to denial of my claim, while also exposing the colossal scam central to the home warranty industry.
Have you ever noticed that the more you use lip balms, such as Chapstick or Bert’s Bees, the more you seem to need it? That’s because as the film from lip balm evaporates, it dries out our lips even more, according to Dr. Leah Jacob, an assistant professor of dermatology at Tulane. "It starts a vicious cycle," said Jacob, and is as good a reason as any to break the $5 per month habit. My own habit, of course, was more like $20 a month since I lose the tiny sticks all the time.
Finally, never, ever buy a timeshare. Don’t get bamboozled out of $22,180, which is the average cost for, essentially, a one- or two-week vacation at the same time and same place every single year. Forbes, along with just about every American economist you care to ask, says they’re lousy investments, too hard to rent or sell, which rob you of your freedom, and are invariably freighted with additional secret fees in the small print, including property taxes, maintenance fees and utility charges. Admittedly, my wife and I once scored a free cab ride to our Cabo hotel by agreeing to sit for a timeshare high-pressure sales pitch. But it ultimately required a threat of violence by Marianne, swinging a heavy plastic shopping bag full of brochures as a weapon, for us to leave without signing.
Please feel no obligation to thank me for the $23,789 in potential savings you will enjoy if you make these resolutions. You might, however, use a tiny portion of the windfall for a newspaper subscription, an investment in education which is never a waste.
Contributing columnist for Hayward's "Sawyer County Record," David McGrath is author of "South Siders." profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.