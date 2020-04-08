David McGlynn: Safer at home? Really?

My wife devoted an entire day to cleaning out the closets. With her usual military-like command, she threatened and cajoled the boys into making piles of their way-too-small clothes — some of which, I should add, they received as Christmas gifts three months ago. The boys carried several paper grocery sacks to the car and I eagerly volunteered to run them over to Goodwill. Eight minutes out of the house beckoned me like a final cigarette before facing the firing squad. As I transferred the bags from the trunk to the donation bin, I noticed a line of people standing outside the north side's Willy Street Co-op. I remembered that Willy Street sells cookies from the Feed Kitchens bakery, which, in these uncertain times, I can’t live without. I parked and took my place on one of the yellow tapelines affixed to the pavement, daring to leave my mark only when beckoned forward by the store associate, wearing a surgical mask and rubber gloves, standing inside the entrance. I was careful not to make eye contact, lest I be turned away, my brief furlough cut short. When I headed for the check out, I noticed the makeshift plexiglass sneeze shields hanging between the masked cashiers and the customers. They seemed, at best, as good as chewing gum on a leaky pipe, but maybe they helped the cashiers feel better. I rattled off my owner number before asking my friendly local haz-matted vegan Berniac, "Is it just me or is there something between us? I mean, you ever feel like you can't see everything clearly?" If she smiled behind her mask, I couldn’t see it. God knows her eyes didn't change. I asked her to burn, then compost, my receipt and left without a word.