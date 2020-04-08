David McGlynn: Safer at home? Really?

The email notifying me I’d be working from home came on a Thursday, the last day of the winter term. I’ll admit I was excited. In a flash, my spring break had ballooned from one week to 12. Back then, schools were still open. So were the gyms, the Y, most coffee shops and restaurants. I envisioned a blissful spring of swimming laps in the morning and luxuriating in silence while my kids were in school. I’d shoot off a few emails, post a few online lessons, then tinker with some light house projects before losing myself in a long novel. My wife works in health care, so I knew the coronavirus was nothing to sneeze at, but that didn’t mean I had to plywood up my windows and hide in the basement with a shotgun, did it?
That first night, we ordered pizza and built a fire. My sons and I settled into the couch to watch "Contagion." The movie, I argued, would help increase their social awareness. I had no idea of what was coming and so believed, in my blissful ignorance, I was acting responsibly.
My family and I have, in the days since Gov. Tony Evers issued his “safer at home” order, descended into unmitigated ferality. Our laundry piles are tall enough to ski down. Stray socks and inside-out boxer briefs hang from every railing. I feel for my friends with toddlers and babies, but Bub, let me tell you, being stuck inside all day with two teenage boys is no picnic. Math lessons while doing a fun family baking project? Forget about it. Cozying up under blankets with our books? Don’t be ridiculous. Board games and meaning-of-life talks after dinner? They’d rather die.
My 15-year-old is six-foot-three, ginger-haired, and built like a dumpster. I have literally watched him inhale sleeves of peanut-butter crackers without first removing the wrapper. He set our 2012 Lenovo atop a card table in the basement so he could plug directly into the modem and suck up all our bandwidth playing Fortnite. Wherever I am in the house, I can hear him shouting at his friends through the ductwork. He duct-taped an Irish flag to the concrete wall beside the punching bag. Stationed behind the screen in his headphones, he looks like he’s making recruitment videos for the IRA.
Dismayed that the barbershops are closed (in ordinary time, he asks for a haircut every nine days), he harangued his 13-year-old brother into shaving the sides of his head, just to freshen up his ’do. Rather than use the driveway or the laundry room, the boys took the clippers into my bathroom, where there’s a nice big mirror. They came downstairs looking like Moe and Sideshow Bob, but were kind enough to leave behind a fine layer of shorn hair, like dandelion pollen, gently covering my nightguard, my wife’s face soap and our toothbrushes.
With the help of an expired Visa gift card, my younger son managed to hijack a free trial of Disney+ and has challenged himself to watch every Marvel movie ever made. He’s convinced that the only difference between his life and Tony Stark’s is access to resources. After helping me replace the handleset on our front door, he asked if we could buy an old car for him to fix up. “You know, something vintage,” he said. He planned to store the junk heap in the side yard, which slopes steeply downhill toward the neighbor’s fence, but promised to work on it every day until the car looked as good as new. When I said no, he stormed off to the basement. An hour later, I heard the distant, though unmistakable, whine of my power tools. He’d found a pile of leftover flooring planks and decided to build a shelf for his room. He designed, cut, painted, and installed it without help from anyone. The top side of the shelf now displays his AirPods and aftershave while his ball caps hang from the hooks fastened underneath.
“I’m impressed,” I told him. “You’re handier than I thought.”
“Can I get the car now?” he asked.
My wife devoted an entire day to cleaning out the closets. With her usual military-like command, she threatened and cajoled the boys into making piles of their way-too-small clothes — some of which, I should add, they received as Christmas gifts three months ago. The boys carried several paper grocery sacks to the car and I eagerly volunteered to run them over to Goodwill. Eight minutes out of the house beckoned me like a final cigarette before facing the firing squad. As I transferred the bags from the trunk to the donation bin, I noticed a line of people standing outside the north side's Willy Street Co-op. I remembered that Willy Street sells cookies from the Feed Kitchens bakery, which, in these uncertain times, I can’t live without. I parked and took my place on one of the yellow tapelines affixed to the pavement, daring to leave my mark only when beckoned forward by the store associate, wearing a surgical mask and rubber gloves, standing inside the entrance. I was careful not to make eye contact, lest I be turned away, my brief furlough cut short. When I headed for the check out, I noticed the makeshift plexiglass sneeze shields hanging between the masked cashiers and the customers. They seemed, at best, as good as chewing gum on a leaky pipe, but maybe they helped the cashiers feel better. I rattled off my owner number before asking my friendly local haz-matted vegan Berniac, "Is it just me or is there something between us? I mean, you ever feel like you can't see everything clearly?" If she smiled behind her mask, I couldn’t see it. God knows her eyes didn't change. I asked her to burn, then compost, my receipt and left without a word.
The worst part of the safer at home order is that all the pools in Madison have shut down. I’ve been swimming every day for more than 35 years, and have never spent more than a few days away from the water. Now in my third week without my daily chlorine fix, I’m really struggling. My hair is all bouncy and moist and my skin has stopped flaking. It’s just not right. I tried riding my wife’s exercise bike and doing abdominal exercises on the bedroom floor, but once the boys discovered what I was up to, they began to offer their unvarnished opinions about the fruitlessness of exercising with a dad bod.
My situation has deteriorated to the point that I have even started running. The last time I ran was July 24, 2004. I’d given myself the challenge of completing a marathon before I turned 30 and my first son was born. I ran all 26.2 miles in the scorching summer heat, stumbled across the finish line, and said to my wife, then eight-and-a-half months pregnant, “I am never running again.” For more than 15 years, I’d been true to my word. I’d swum across Death’s Door, in Door County, and walked the entire length of Manhattan, but I hadn’t run any distance longer than my driveway.
Desperate times, though, call for desperate measures, and last week, I unearthed my sole pair of nylon shorts, which had miraculously survived the Great Closet Purge of 2020, laced up my sneakers, and headed into Warner Park. After days of rain, the sun emerged from behind the clouds and Lake Mendota shimmered through the trees. Dogs bounded across the brown grass inside the dog park and couples of all ages strode the walking paths clad in dark jackets and sunglasses. I waved and said hello as I ran past, suddenly and inexplicably energized. The sun was out! People were out! My juices were, at long last, starting to flow. I forgot all about the deadly virus rampaging around the globe and the agonies of my confinement. I simply concentrated on the rhythm of my feet against the asphalt, the sweat between my shoulders.
I circled the entire park, then ran to the Maple Bluff beach before turning for home. I finally slowed to a walk a few blocks from my house. My heart was still hammering when I noticed an older couple walking toward me, the man scrupulously maintaining a nine-foot gap between him and his wife. When they drew near, the woman said to me, “I really felt like you breathed on me when you said hello in the park.”
“I did?” I asked, not recognizing her. “I breathed on you?”
“I’m really concerned,” she said. She lifted her glasses and narrowed her eyes. “Are you OK? Do you have … it?”
I wanted to say — but did not — “Lady, in 10 to 14 days, you're gonna find out." Instead I apologized and headed for home, wondering how in the world any of us will survive.
David McGlynn’s most recent book is “One Day You’ll Thank Me: Lessons from an Unexpected Fatherhood.” His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Men’s Health, Parents, and elsewhere. He lives on Madison’s north side and teaches at Lawrence University in Appleton.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!