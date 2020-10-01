David L. Carden: The numbers show that Trump isn't telling the truth about the economy

Donald Trump has said many things about what he likes to call the “Trump economy,” including in Wisconsin.
At a Jan. 14 campaign rally in Milwaukee, he boasted that “we’ve got the greatest economy in our history,” adding that “under the ‘Trump economy,' the lowest paid earners are reaping the biggest, fastest and largest gain.” Sen. Ron Johnson got in on the act at the rally, claiming, “our economy’s in great shape. He deserves to get reelected.”
In Tulsa on June 24, with 22 million Americans out of work, Trump asserted that Americans are “going to have the greatest economic year” they’ve ever had, despite the pandemic. In Marinette on June 25, after his botched management of the pandemic had increased unemployment in Wisconsin to 14%, he claimed this country thought "manufacturing was never going to come back. Well, it did come back. And it came back big.” He echoed these remarks at a virtual rally on July 17 with people in Wisconsin, when he said “we built the greatest economy ever. Greatest economy we've ever had.” And on Aug. 17, Trump claimed “we’ve built the greatest economy on earth and now we’re doing it again.”
Unfortunately, the Trump administration’s own numbers prove these statements are false. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics OES and SAE data make clear that Trump’s pre-pandemic economy was far from being the “greatest” in the country’s history. In fact, the data show it was never as good as the last three years of the Obama-Biden administration, from 2014-16, during which job creation, real wage gains, and the fall in the rate of unemployment all were greater. That data reveal that 86% of Americans live in states in which Trump failed to deliver job gains and wage gains as large as Obama-Biden. Here are the facts.
First, job creation. Under Obama-Biden, 50,100 more jobs were created in Wisconsin from 2014-16 than were created during the first three years of the Trump administration. Trump insists the country is in a “blue collar boom,” but in the traditional economic engine of the country — Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida and North Carolina — Trump created 40,000 fewer manufacturing jobs than under Obama-Biden from 2014-16. Trump also underperformed Obama-Biden in job creation across the country. Before the pandemic, 6.2 million jobs were created during his administration. Under Obama-Biden, 7.9 million jobs were created during the comparable three-year period from 2014-16. Of course, Trump’s tragic mishandling of the pandemic, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of jobs being lost across the country, has increased the Obama-Biden job creation advantage dramatically.
Second, real wage gains. The Bureau’s OES and SAE data establish that almost half of all Wisconsin workers in the “average pay” category experienced either no meaningful increase in their wages or a real pay cut under Trump. Under Obama-Biden, the cumulative real wages of average working families in Wisconsin rose $4,394, compared to $547 under Trump before the pandemic. In the manufacturing sector, the wage gains of those Wisconsin households rose $11,760 under Obama-Biden from 2014-16, but only $2,019 under Trump. Yet Trump claims to have “done more for Wisconsin than, probably, any other president.” And the total real wage gain over three years for an average American household under Obama-Biden from 2014-16 was $8,016, more than eight times the $976 gain during Trump’s pre-pandemic economy. And again, the pandemic has made Trump’s average wage gain numbers even worse.
Third, the fall in the rate of unemployment. “Trump’s economy” added an average of 171,000 jobs per month before the pandemic, leading to a fall in unemployment of 1.2%. The Obama-Biden administration added an average of 218,000 jobs, during which the unemployment rate dropped by 2.3%. Of course, unemployment now has exploded under Trump.
Trump likes to cite the strength of the stock market in making his economic claims. He constantly asserts people with 401(k)s are “very happy with President Trump right now because they're almost at the level that they were when the virus came over.” He apparently believes stocks are owned by everybody. They aren’t. Only 32% of American’s have 401(k)s and 84% of the shares in the market are owned by the wealthiest 10% of America’s households. The country’s real economic wellbeing is measured by the number of jobs and the wages earned by working Americans. But even so, under Obama-Biden, the market rose 187%; under Trump it rose 42% during the first three years of his administration.
Trump’s pre-pandemic economy was far from the “greatest ever.” It’s time for the people of Wisconsin to look at the numbers, and ignore Trump’s words.
David L. Carden was the first resident U.S. Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and is a director of an initiative called “Raise America’s Pay.” He has recently published articles and op-eds in Foreign Policy, The Guardian, the South China Morning Post, the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and Politico, among others.
