David Dodson: Big Ten students could swing the presidential election

This year’s presidential election might come down to students. More than other large voting blocs, their turnout varies enormously from election to election, and some of the most important swing states have lots of students.

The Big Ten schools alone — in states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio — will almost certainly influence who sits in the Oval Office in a few months. Same goes for universities in both Arizona and Florida.

But during this pandemic year, with so many students not where they expected to be, they face unique challenges in casting their ballots. If they don’t turn out in sizable numbers, Donald Trump could once again defy the pollsters.

Because of the pandemic, almost half of colleges, including many Big Ten schools, are fully or primarily online this fall, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. COVID-19 has all but eliminated social events that have been the historical bedrock of get out the vote efforts. Instead of students walking by a table on their way to lunch and being nabbed by a classmate to register, they are stuck in their dorm eating takeout. Buses that would shuttle students to polling places are off limits. And many students won’t want to risk showing up at polling places.

So they won’t vote. Unless we can get them absentee ballots.