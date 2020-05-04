David de Leon: We’re powering through together

All around, I see signs of our neighbors and communities powering through this health crisis together. Wisconsinites are supporting and encouraging each other and the everyday heroes all around us — from our health care workers to store clerks, delivery drivers to farmers and so many others who are on the frontlines providing essential services in new ways.

At Alliant Energy, our employees are adapting and working in new ways to ensure the lights stay on and the gas keeps flowing. While we’ve paused some work, the important work continues. Our crews are getting it done while social distancing and wearing additional protective gear. Many employees are now working from home.

Each and every one of our employees understands the responsibility we have to our customers and the communities we serve. We’re doing our part to stay safe and we encourage our customers to also take steps to keep themselves and their families safe. We’ll be guided by our purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities as we continue to do what it takes to get things done safely.

I’m also proud of the way our employees have come together in joining others to meet the needs in the communities we serve.