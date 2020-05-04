David de Leon: We’re powering through together

All around, I see signs of our neighbors and communities powering through this health crisis together. Wisconsinites are supporting and encouraging each other and the everyday heroes all around us — from our health care workers to store clerks, delivery drivers to farmers and so many others who are on the frontlines providing essential services in new ways.
At Alliant Energy, our employees are adapting and working in new ways to ensure the lights stay on and the gas keeps flowing. While we’ve paused some work, the important work continues. Our crews are getting it done while social distancing and wearing additional protective gear. Many employees are now working from home.
Each and every one of our employees understands the responsibility we have to our customers and the communities we serve. We’re doing our part to stay safe and we encourage our customers to also take steps to keep themselves and their families safe. We’ll be guided by our purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities as we continue to do what it takes to get things done safely.
I’m also proud of the way our employees have come together in joining others to meet the needs in the communities we serve.
Here in Wisconsin, we donated to local Feeding America Food Banks, the American Red Cross and United Way organizations in Dane and Sheboygan counties and the Blackhawk Region. We added $1 million to the Hometown Care Energy Fund, started an online diaper drive and donated thousands of pairs of gloves to Second Harvest Foodbank. As new needs arise, we will continue to help.
These are uncharted times and we will continue to adapt, plan and prepare as we power through, together. In the midst of this health crisis, our employees will continue to deliver the essential energy services our customers count on — safely and reliably — just as we have for more than 100 years.
David de Leon is president of Alliant Energy – Wisconsin.
