David Crowley: Double down on investment in Milwaukee with local option sales tax

The entire world had its eyes on Milwaukee County last month when thousands of fans gathered Downtown to watch and celebrate their Milwaukee Bucks clinch an NBA championship.

It was the exclamation mark after a year of clawing back from a global pandemic that stole a chance for Milwaukee to be in the limelight through the Democratic National Convention. It was the kind of good news our community needed after a tough 18 months. Residents finally had something to celebrate, and it was great to see the love and pride we all have for our team and hometown.

Our good fortune is proof that Milwaukee County is transforming into a major draw for national attention. Fiserv Forum is quickly becoming an iconic venue, and this summer the "Deer District" where fans cheered and celebrated outside the arena became a household name.

None of this is possible without the important investments made in Milwaukee County and the people who live here. Years ago, we worked to keep the Bucks in Wisconsin and develop the sports entertainment district we have today. Given the success of this year, it is time to double-down on that investment to make sure that our entire state gets the most out of being in the spotlight.