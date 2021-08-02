David Crowley: Double down on investment in Milwaukee with local option sales tax

The entire world had its eyes on Milwaukee County last month when thousands of fans gathered Downtown to watch and celebrate their Milwaukee Bucks clinch an NBA championship.
It was the exclamation mark after a year of clawing back from a global pandemic that stole a chance for Milwaukee to be in the limelight through the Democratic National Convention. It was the kind of good news our community needed after a tough 18 months. Residents finally had something to celebrate, and it was great to see the love and pride we all have for our team and hometown.
Our good fortune is proof that Milwaukee County is transforming into a major draw for national attention. Fiserv Forum is quickly becoming an iconic venue, and this summer the "Deer District" where fans cheered and celebrated outside the arena became a household name.
None of this is possible without the important investments made in Milwaukee County and the people who live here. Years ago, we worked to keep the Bucks in Wisconsin and develop the sports entertainment district we have today. Given the success of this year, it is time to double-down on that investment to make sure that our entire state gets the most out of being in the spotlight.
While thousands of visitors and residents enjoyed Milwaukee’s restaurants, bars and stores during the playoffs -- generating millions each night the Bucks played a home game -- Milwaukee is limited in our ability to retain and leverage that economic activity for additional investment and growth. With the spotlight on us, we showed the world the uncapped potential of Milwaukee. The catalyst to that success was the Fiserv Forum, which is a product of a bipartisan partnership between local and state leaders. It was supported by our business community to invest in Milwaukee with the expectation it would pay dividends to the entire state.
The success we saw over the past month is only the start. Fiserv provided the blueprint to success. And by pursuing a similar model, we can work toward a common goal that brings benefits to Milwaukee, the region and state.
If Milwaukee is provided the ability to leverage our economic growth, we can put those dollars to work, investing in regional assets and county services to improve the quality of life that attracts energized talent, new businesses and capital investment. This is a pivotal point in time, with the national spotlight on Milwaukee, we can take advantage of the historic tourism spending, visitor spending from Summerfest and our festivals, Brewers games and future Bucks playoff games.
That’s why I’m continuing to advocate for a local option sales tax. It is an opportunity to provide Milwaukee the ability to continue as a globally competitive metro region and the state’s economic engine.
Over the past decade, Milwaukee has closed a cumulative budget gap of $320 million. We closed an average budget gap of $30 million every year by taking unprecedented actions to make government leaner, implement efficiencies and streamline services.
Even with these actions, the continued growth of our structural deficit places us in an untenable position. By 2027, Milwaukee County will have no local dollars for local services such as parks, transit, senior services, mental health, public safety and more. While the cost of state-mandated services rise with inflation, and state aid remains flat, we are forced to rely on property taxes to fund local services -- an unsustainable approach with a property tax burden that already ranks high nationally.
Continuing our economic growth requires us to be globally competitive with other metro regions to attract capital investment and human capital to our region. Today, the critical resource for successful communities and businesses isn’t steel or paper pulp. It’s high-value, energized talent. With the right tools, Milwaukee can continue being an asset for the state by attracting investment and employees while generating higher economic output.
The past two months have been incredible for the morale of our state, and the pride residents feel is off the charts. Let’s learn from the successful lessons of the past, capture this momentum and make sure this pride extends to our policies -- because when we invest in Milwaukee, the entire state wins. The time is now for our local leaders, in partnership with our leaders at the state Capitol in Madison, to put Milwaukee County in a position to do more for its residents and the entire state by giving us the tools to take advantage of new, additional revenue.
Crowley is Milwaukee County executive: 414-278-4212 and @DavidCrowleyWI.